In a heartbreaking finale, the Richland Raiders were unable to pick up their first playoff victory since 2005, falling to Adamsville 35-34 at Wayne Hobbs Stadium Friday.
Richland (8-3) had led the tempo for much of the night, but Adamsville (6-5) and A.J. Finley took advantage of a strategic miscue when the Raiders scored one final time instead of running out the clock.
Richland halted a long Cardinals drive to open the night when Andrew Huff recovered a fumble inside the red zone.
The Raiders’ Bryce Miller converted a fourth down with a quarterback sneak, and Ethan Workman gave his team a 6-0 lead with 11:56 remaining in the second quarter on a three-yard touchdown run.
The next scoring drive came midway through the quarter when a Richland turnover on downs led to Finley’s first of four touchdowns, this one on a 45-yard run. Adamsville converted the extra point for a 7-6 lead.
Miller converted another fourth down with a rush and found Trey Seals for a 13-yard touchdown strike to re-take the lead 14-7 after Workman added the two-point conversion.
Finley tied the game going into the half on a 52-yard rushing touchdown. The Cardinals runner finished the first half with 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Seals and Reed Callahan were the defensive stars of the night, each stripping the ball on sacks to help stop a pair of scoring drives despite Adamsville recovering the ball on both occasions.
With the offense stalling, Richland turned to its triple-option look to pull ahead 21-14. Huff completed a 22-yard trick play pass to Workman before Hewitt rushed for a 16-yard score on a double handoff.
Finley rushed for 52 yards on the next drive, and quarterback Ayden McGee rushed for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21 with 48 seconds left in the third quarter.
A punt return touchdown by Workman was then called back, but Richland scored anyway. Workman caught a 34-yard pass from Miller for the touchdown and a 28-21 lead with 3:24 remaining.
Finley rushed for a 32-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining, and the road team elected to go for two and the win. The Raiders turned back the attempt and looked poised to win with a 28-27 lead.
However, after Adamsville had expended its timeouts, Richland scored on a 50-yard rushing touchdown, Workman’s 30th of the season. A fake on the point after attempt was no good, and Richland led 34-27.
The score gave Adamsville the ball with just over a minute remaining.
After a long Finley kickoff return, the senior rushed for his fourth touchdown of the night from two yards out. The Cardinals’ coaches elected to give Finley the opportunity for two, and he crossed the plane again for the conversion, and a 35-34 lead.
Richland advanced as far as the opponent’s 40 where the team had an untimed down. An Adamsville sack ended the game, though, and the Raiders’ season.
Miller finished the night 8-of-14 passing for 96 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. The junior also rushed for 108 yards on 18 carries.
Workman finished one of the most prolific seasons in Raider history with a three-touchdown performance including eight receptions for 103 yards and 17 rushes for 109 yards. The likely region MVP closes the season with 954 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. He also added 783 rushing yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in a season that will go down in RHS record books.
Hewitt rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on nine carries to round out the team leaders.
Richland attempted eight fourth downs, converting five in an aggressive night of play calling that largely paid off for the team.
Finley capped the night with 333 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 33 carries. He accounted for more than 75 percent of his team’s offensive yardage.
Adamsville will advance to play at Lewis County in round two of the Class 2A playoffs.
