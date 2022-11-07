In a heartbreaking finale, the Richland Raiders were unable to pick up their first playoff victory since 2005, falling to Adamsville 35-34 at Wayne Hobbs Stadium Friday.

Richland (8-3) had led the tempo for much of the night, but Adamsville (6-5) and A.J. Finley took advantage of a strategic miscue when the Raiders scored one final time instead of running out the clock.

