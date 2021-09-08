The Richland Raider offense took a major step forward in its second road game of the year at Summertown.
The Raiders (0-2, 0-1) scored their first offensive touchdown of the year against the region foe and led nearly whistle to whistle, but a late Eagle touchdown and missed opportunities spoiled a defensive masterpiece for RHS in a 15-10 loss.
Summertown (1-2, 1-0) received the opening kickoff and ended its first offensive drive with a turnover on downs forced by the Raider defense.
Richland’s offense still struggled with its rushing attack in its second outing, but screen passes and timely first downs led to a 3-0 lead as Jessie James booted home a 26-yard field goal with 2:25 remaining in the first quarter.
The first of Summertown’s two long touchdowns came on the following drive when Javen Edminston broke free for a 62-yard jaunt to paydirt and a 7-3 lead.
On the opening drive of the second quarter, RHS sophomore quarterback Bryce Miller connected on a 47-yard pass to Ethan Workman to set up first and goal. Two plays later, H-back Tyler Seals rushed for a two-yard touchdown to retake the lead 10-7 with 9:49 left before halftime. It was Richland’s only touchdown in three red zone trips.
After a Summertown punt, Richland again marched down the field, this time setting up a first and goal on a 25-yard connection between Miller and Workman. A holding penalty placed Richland behind the chains, and despite a 19-yard screen pass from Miller to running back Sam Edwards, the drive ended just one yard shy of the end zone on fourth and goal on an H-back plunge.
Summertown went three-and-out, leading to Richland’s final scoring attempt of the first half when the team marched to the 32-yard line before James’ 49-yard field goal attempt was just short to leave the halftime score at 10-7 in favor of Richland.
The Eagles’ defense stiffened after the break, allowing just three Raider first downs in the second half.
Richland’s defense turned Summertown back inside the red zone for a turnover on downs late in the third quarter. But, in the shadow of its own goal post, the Raider special teams unit lost two points on a safety due to a botched snap on a punt attempt.
Summertown again entered the red zone only to see Richland come up with a key tackle for loss at the 17-yard line to once again take back possession.
With less than five minutes remaining, Workman pinned Summertown at its own two-yard line with a 51-yard punt.
What ensued was a miracle for the home team and a heartbreaker for the visiting Raiders.
Summertown senior quarterback Colton Shaffer rushed for one first down before passing for two more. On third and seven at his own 42-yard line, he found Ty Bryant who turned a 20-yard pass and catch into a 58-yard touchdown with the help of a key cut back block by a fellow receiver. After a failed two-point conversion, the Eagles led for the first time in nearly three quarters, 15-10, with just one minute remaining.
Four-straight incomplete passes led to a turnover on downs on the Raiders’ final offensive drive of the night. Richland finished with just 50 yards in the second half compared to 206 yards in the first half.
Miller completed 14-of-25 passes for 164 yards while adding 16 yards rushing. Workman accounted for the majority of his team’s receiving yards with eight receptions for 116 yards. Edwards chipped in 83 yards of total offense including 45 on the ground and 38 on a pair of receptions.
For Summertown, Shaffer completed 9-of-16 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. Edminston rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Bryant led his team in receiving with 92 yards and a touchdown on three catches.
Summertown outgained Richland offensively, 297 to 256.
The Raiders are set to play their home opener this Friday against non-region foe, Hickman County. The Bulldogs enter the contest 2-1 on the season.
