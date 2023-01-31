Huff Penetrate web.jpg

Raider guard Andrew Huff splits two Culleoka defenders in a home win on Jan. 20.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

The Raiders completed the season sweep of Collinwood Friday night, getting back to their winning ways in 10-A play. 

RHS came out triumphantly, 57-40, against the Trojans after suffering the team’s first district loss to Wayne County Jan. 24. Richland improved to 6-1 in district play. 

Kirk Layup web.jpg

Richland big man Gage Kirk rises for a soft leaner in the Raiders 72-38 victory versus Culleoka earlier this year.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments