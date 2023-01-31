The Raiders completed the season sweep of Collinwood Friday night, getting back to their winning ways in 10-A play.
RHS came out triumphantly, 57-40, against the Trojans after suffering the team’s first district loss to Wayne County Jan. 24. Richland improved to 6-1 in district play.
After the Raiders led by 9 early, Collinwood rallied and even took a brief lead before Richland re-took the advantage in the final minute of the half. Gage Kirk beat the buzzer on a putback offensive board to give his team a 33-30 lead at the break.
Kirk scored the first 4 points of the second half as well, and Carter Edwards’ back-to-back 3-pointers gave Richland a double-digit lead after the third. RHS hampered Collinwood with several steals, leading to points in transition.
The Raiders held Collinwood to just 10 points in the second half, ending the game on a 26-10 run to claim victory.
Edwards finished with a game-high 18 points. Kirk chipped in 13. Luke Jones scored 11 points, all in the first half. Jameson Andrews, who got the start in place of Jase Derryberry, who was out due to sickness, scored 6. Cooper Jackson added 5. Andrew Huff scored 4.
Fletcher Thompson and Christian Zepeda finished with nine 9 each for Collinwood.
