The Richland boys’ basketball team led by six in the fourth quarter, but saw the lead slip away in a 41-38 loss to rival Santa Fe in the Region 5-A championship held at Wayne County last Thursday.
In a fourth matchup between the District 10-A rivals, the Wildcats evened the season series at two wins apiece thanks to their fourth-quarter comeback.
Richland trailed by two after the first, but Tyrell Randolph swished home buckets at the end of the second and again at the end of the third. The first gave Richland a 24-23 halftime lead, with the other putting the Raiders up 34-30.
The Raiders promptly added an additional basket early in the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to six.
But that’s when the Slaughter brothers — Andy and Auden — began to catch fire for the Wildcats, trading baskets as Santa Fe eventually tied the game with just 2:29 remaining.
Richland went cold down the stretch, scoring just four points in the entire fourth quarter.
But in the tie contest, the Raiders sent normally surefire shooter Trey Luna to the free-throw line with 1:35 left on the clock.
Luna missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity, giving the ball to the Wildcats, who milked the clock down to under 20 seconds.
Richland nearly forced a steal, but Santa Fe worked the ball around the perimeter to freshman Auden Slaughter, who buried a right-wing triple.
The Raiders worked the ball into the front court and quickly called a timeout with 1.8 seconds remaining, setting the stage for a potential game-tying 3-pointer.
Richland inbounded to Luna, whose desperation attempt at the buzzer was partially blocked and fell short.
Randolph led the Raiders in scoring with 11, with Luna held to just three points on the night. Big man Gage Kirk scored nine for the Raiders, while Jase Derryberry added eight.
Andy Slaughter led the Wildcats — who won their first basketball region title in school history — with 19. Auden Slaughter added 14 in the win.
After the game, Luna and teammate Carter Edwards were recognized as All-Region tournament performers.
Richland 64
Moore County 46
Despite a shaky start, the Richland boys’ basketball team found its legs and ran past Moore County, 64-46, in the Region 5-A semifinal on Tuesday, March 1, at Wayne County High School.
The first quarter saw both teams display sharp shooting, with Richland holding a 21-20 lead at the end of the first frame.
Richland’s defense began to tighten its grip in the second quarter, however, holding the opposing Raiders to just eight points, ensuring a 34-28 lead at halftime.
The second half saw Richland blow the game wide open, as the Raiders outscored their opponent 17-6 and build up a virtually insurmountable lead entering the fourth quarter.
Richland closed the quarter in style, scoring 12 straight points to balloon their lead to 51-34 at the end of the stanza.
The fourth quarter saw Richland slowly and methodically take a stranglehold on the game, essentially running out the final three-plus minutes of the contest with relative ease.
Senior Trey Luna poured in 27 points to lead Richland in scoring. Luna knocked down four 3-pointers in the win, with Richland connecting on five triples as a team.
Carter Edwards and Tyrell Randolph added 13 and 10 to flank Luna in the scoring column for the victorious Raiders.
Alex Copeland led Moore County with 17.
