The Raiders finished the week 4-0 with three road wins as the regular season winds to a close in high school basketball.
RHS (19-1, 8-0) closed the District 10-A season with a perfect record to win the title and enter the tournament as the top seed. All eight of Richland’s wins in district play came by at least 18 points with the team’s lone loss this season coming at the hands of Class 3A Riverdale.
The Raiders will close the season at Summertown Thursday, a team which was ranked sixth in last week’s Tennessee High School Associated Press poll. The Raiders meanwhile were ranked third behind only Madison Magnet and Clay County.
Richland 65
Hampshire 29
The Raiders won the first of two road games at Hampshire Feb. 1 after the team’s initial meeting at Dwight Clark Gymnasium had been rescheduled.
Richland emptied the bench in the victory, making quick work of the one-win Hampshire team.
The Raiders led 19-8 after one quarter and 33-14 at halftime. Richland connected on eight 3-point baskets and finished 11-of-22 at the free throw line.
A total of 11 players scored for Richland led by Trey Luna who finished with 14 points including three shots from beyond the arc. Daniel Nicholson scored 13. Freshman Gage Kirk finished with a career-high nine. Logan Helton chipped in seven. Jase Derryberry connected on a pair of 3-pointers for six points. Eighth grader Andrew Huff scored five. Tyrell Randolph finished with four. Stevie Ballinger, Tristen Bagley and Kolton Hood contributed two points each. Luke Jones added a free throw.
Cameryn Bass was the only Hawk player to finish in double figures with 10.
Richland 59
Hampshire 25
Trey Luna rained in five 3-point baskets in a second-straight road win over Hampshire Feb. 2 as the junior continues to post one of the highest long range shooting totals in the mid-state.
Luna finished with a game-high 21 points in his team’s second of three 30-point victories that week. RHS led 35-13 at halftime. The 25 points allowed against Hampshire was Richland’s team’s second best defensive mark of this year’s campaign.
Daniel Nicholson scored 12 points. Gage Kirk scored six. Jase Derryberry and eighth grader Luke Jones finished with four each. Tristen Bagley scored three. Logan Helton, Stevie Ballinger, Jackson Alsup and Landon Hawkins scored two each. Tyrell Randolph chipped in a free throw.
No Hampshire players finished in double figures.
Richland 78
Mt. Pleasant 48
Mt. Pleasant played Richland closely for a quarter and a half, but the Raiders’ superior shooting carried the night in a 78-48 win to clinch an undefeated district season Friday.
Costly turnovers and a difficult first few minutes of interior defense helped Chris Andrews and Mt. Pleasant remain within a possession after one quarter at 14-11.
Andrews scored 20 points for Mt. Pleasant, but outside of his effort and the team’s 3-point shooting, the Tigers had little to combat Richland’s prolific scoring.
Logan Helton and Trey Luna began their assault on the Tiger defense in the second quarter, stretching the floor with a combined nine 3-point baskets on the night. The team finished with 11 shots beyond the arc, and as the long range baskets began to fall, Richland began to trounce Mt. Pleasant in the interior as well en route to a season-high 78 points.
The Raiders led 39-22 at halftime in the team’s first game back at Dwight Clark Gymnasium since the state executive order limiting attendance was lifted. A sizable crowd was on hand for the final regular season home contest.
Logan Helton scored a game-high 25 points despite only playing the first three quarters. Helton connected on four 3-point baskets. Luna added 15 points, all of which came from downtown. Daniel Nicholson finished with 16 points.
Stevie Ballinger boasted a strong night in the post with nine points. Eighth grader Carter Edwards added five. Tyrell Randolph scored four. Gage Kirk and Jase Derryberry finished with two points each.
The Raiders went on to defeat District 8-A champion, Cascade, 70-55 on the road Saturday.
