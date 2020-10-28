The Richland High School football team struggled offensively Friday night against a Moore County team that looked like the best in the region, despite a second place finish.
Richland (3-5, 1-3) finished with just 61 yards of offense in the first half against their fellow Raiders (8-1, 3-1) in the eventual 35-7 road loss.
Moore County opened the game with the football and showed off a pass heavy offense that found the end zone in less than two minutes. Opposing quarterback Kyler Parker completed a pair of first down passes before keeping the ball on a 42-yard rushing touchdown for a 7-0 advantage.
The Moore defense forced a three-and-out, and Parker led his team on another deep excursion into RHS territory with an eight-play, 86-yard drive. Parker rushed for 37 yards on the drive before Tyler Smith added six more to the scoreboard on a 14-yard run.
Richland’s longest drive of the opening half came on its second offensive possession. Quarterback Sam Edwards converted a third down pass with Kyrie Tucker pulling down a jump ball for a first down. Edwards again came through under pressure on the following series with a pass to Mason Lawing before earning his team a fresh set of downs for a third time with a pass to Ethan Workman. Edwards’ interception ended the drive, though.
The RHS defense made its first big stop of the night when linebacker Gavin Boggs broke up a fourth down pass to force a turnover on downs.
Following a three-and-out for the RHS offense, Parker broke free for a 48-yard run to set up a five-yard rushing touchdown for Brayden Cashion.
Moore made it four touchdowns on five first half possessions with 30 seconds to go in the half when Parker connected with Dawson White for a two-yard passing score.
The home-standing Raiders led 28-0 at the break.
Less than two minutes into the second half, Moore County forced a running clock when Parker threw his second touchdown of the night, a 39-yard strike to Kaden White for a 35-0 lead.
Austin Seals, returning from injury, broke free for Richland’s longest offensive play of the night with a 59-yard rush in the third quarter. A goal line pick by Moore County took back possession for the home squad.
Tyler Montero’s fourth quarter fumble recovery set up the Richland second team offense for the team’s lone scoring drive of the night.
Seeing extended action at quarterback for the second time this season, freshman Bryce Miller once again looked sharp. Miller rushed for 27 yards on the drive on three carries and completed 4-of-4 passes for 38 yards including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Trevor Meadows with 12 seconds remaining. Colton Trimble added the extra point to bring the final tally to 35-7.
Seals led his team in rushing with 72 yards on five carries. Edwards finished 7-of-14 passing for 38 yards and two interceptions, while rushing for 34 yards on 10 carries.
Austin Seals was awarded the team’s Bank of Frankewing Ball Out Belt, while his brother, linebacker Tyler Seals, won the Rusty Spur Pain Chain Hit of the Week.
RHS will now play for their playoff lives at Wayne Hobbs Stadium Friday night against Huntland (5-4, 2-2) hoping for a three-way tie in the standings with the Hornets and Cornersville. In the case of a three-way tie at 2-3, the first tiebreak would give Cornersville the three seed due to its six overall victories on the season. The tiebreak process would then begin again with RHS taking the final playoff spot with a head-to-head victory over Huntland.
Should RHS lose to the Hornets, Huntland will earn the three seed with Cornersville taking the fourth and final playoff spot.
