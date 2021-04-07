The Richland High School boys’ soccer team improved to 6-0 last week, including the team’s first inner-county victory over Giles County in 11 years.
Most importantly, the Raiders (6-0, 3-0) finished the first half of the district season with an undefeated record, meaning the team is in the drivers’ seat with a chance to win its first district title since 2000. In former RHS coach Chris Perkins’ final year, the team went undefeated in the regular season and won the district before falling to rival Columbia Academy in regions.
The Raiders still had seven games left after starting 6-0, potentially none more impactful than yesterday (Tuesday) when the team was scheduled to travel to East Hickman to take on the Eagles again. RHS won the first meeting 3-2 and would likely be in line for at least a share of the district title if not an outright championship with another win. Results from the match were not available as of press time.
Richland opened last week with a 4-2 victory over Hickman County in which the team took a 3-0 lead and held on despite the Bulldogs bringing the game within a single goal in the second half. Daniel Hewitt opened the scoring with a goal in the second minute followed by a Ben Teegarden score in the 20th. The Raiders closed out a strong first half with Jayden Parrish finding the back of the net in the 33rd. A breakaway goal for Hickman County in the 39th left the score at 3-1 RHS at halftime.
Field conditions deteriorated amidst heavy rains, leading to a slower second half pace and sloppy possession for both clubs. The Bulldogs pulled within 3-2 on a goal in the 52nd minute and had several other strong looks saved by freshman keeper Landon Hawkins, who was once again filling in for starter Sam Coker.
With time running out for Hickman County in the final minutes, frustration showed as the Bulldogs’ keeper received a red card on a shove minutes after receiving a yellow on a somewhat similar play. Teegarden buried the penalty kick for his second goal of the night and a 4-2 win for RHS. Hawkins picked up his third win this season in goal.
The Raiders closed out the week with a hard fought 1-0 win over the Bobcats Friday in which Teegarden scored the game’s only goal just before the half.
The score was set up by a free kick by Daniel Hewitt, and Teegarden scored off the rebound.
