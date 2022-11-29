The Richland boys’ basketball team entered the Thanksgiving break undefeated after a pair of victories at the Richland Hall of Champions Classic Nov. 19 and a narrow win versus Community two days before Thanksgiving.
Richland began its home schedule with a 62-46 victory versus Harriman in the HOC opener and then followed up with a 61-33 win versus Fayetteville in the day’s final game.
The Raiders escaped with a wild 48-46 victory versus Community in their final game before departing for the holiday.
The wins pushed the Raiders to 4-0 on the season before they take on a string of high-profile opponents just prior to the Christmas break.
Jase Derryberry swished home a bucket as time expired to give Richland a 48-46 buzzer-beating victory versus Community Nov. 22.
In its tightest game of the young season, Richland outscored Community in each of the first three quarters, but only held a 40-36 lead entering the final frame.
Knotted at 46-46 late in the fourth, the Raiders triggered the ball in and made their final move when big man Luke Jones found Derryberry streaking to the hoop. Derryberry received the dish and floated it home on the back door layup to give RHS a dramatic win.
The win capped a strong night for Derryberry, who led the Raiders with 20 points. The senior scored 18 points through the game’s first three quarters before breaking free on the game’s final possession.
The two-point bucket was the lone two-point field goal of the night for Derryberry, who had hit six 3-pointers earlier in the contest.
As a team, the Raiders sank 9-of-24 shots from distance.
Jones flanked Derryberry in the scoring column with 10 points. No other Raider finished with more than six on the night.
Gage Kirk was limited to just four points, but the big man snagged a team-high 10 rebounds.
The Fayetteville City Tigers took an early lead behind a flurry of 3-pointers, but the Raiders improved to 3-0 with a 61-33 win Nov. 19.
Fayetteville City and former Raider standout turned Tiger coach Chris Murdock were without the team’s entire starting lineup as the five had just been released from their football responsibilities the previous day with a quarterfinal
playoff loss to McKenzie.
The baby Tigers were initially up to the task of keeping up with the more experienced Raiders. Fayetteville City hit six 3-pointers in the opening quarter including three from Latral Brown to lead 18-15 after one.
Once RHS solved its perimeter defensive woes, the game was easily decided. The Raiders allowed only three more shots from distance in the final three quarters and outscored the road team 48-15 during the stretch.
Gage Kirk led his team with 12 points. Jase Derryberry and Jameson Andrews both finished in double figures with 10 each. Carter Edwards scored nine. Andrew Huff chipped in seven. Luke Jones and Jace Carter Miller scored six each. Weston Finley added a free throw.
For the Tigers, Brown led all scorers with 14.
