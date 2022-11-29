The Richland boys’ basketball team entered the Thanksgiving break undefeated after a pair of victories at the Richland Hall of Champions Classic Nov. 19 and a narrow win versus Community two days before Thanksgiving.

Richland began its home schedule with a 62-46 victory versus Harriman in the HOC opener and then followed up with a 61-33 win versus Fayetteville in the day’s final game.

