The Richland baseball team won its second district championship in three years, although this time it came down to the final game of the season to decide the 10-A crown.
The Raiders entered the final series with a perfect 6-0 record in district play, two games up on Santa Fe. The Wildcats took game one of the series in Maury County, though, to force a winner-take-all game two for the top seed in this week’s tournament.
Richland won convincingly in game two at home, mercy ruling Santa Fe 10-0 to win the regular season title again after taking the top spot in 2019 with a similar 7-1 record.
RHS will look to win the postseason title as well this week when 10-A’s five teams take part in a double-elimination tournament. The top two clubs will move on to regions.
Richland 3
Santa Fe 5
Santa Fe took a 2-0 lead on a first inning homer and held off a late rally to pull within one game of a district championship at home.
The Wildcats launched a two-run shot off RHS pitcher Rob Turner in the first inning. Turner rebounded to strike out three batters the following inning and finished the evening with eight strikeouts in five innings, allowing five hits, four walks and five runs.
RHS pulled within one in the second inning when Landon Griggs doubled, and Turner chased him home on an RBI single. Santa Fe added a run on a sacrifice in the third and chipped in two more runs on a two-out hit in the fifth that scored two more. Bryce Miller pitched in relief, striking out two in a scoreless inning on the mound.
Austin Schrengost doubled in the sixth and scored on a Griggs RBI base hit, but three-straight groundouts ended the threat. In the seventh, Miller walked and scored on an RBI base hit from Herlan Duran. After a Schrengost walked, the Raiders brought the go-ahead run to the plate, but a groundout brought the inning, rally and game to an end.
Duran finished 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Schrengost was 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run. Griggs added a 2-for-4 performance with a double, an RBI and a run. Turner finished 1-for-3 with an RBI. Miller walked twice and scored.
Richland 10
Santa Fe 0
Junior Sam Edwards picked up his fourth district win of the season on the mound as RHS took the district crown with a five-inning win over Santa Fe.
Edwards pitched 4.1 innings, allowing two hits and three walks to go along with four strikeouts. After Edwards walked two of the first three batters he faced in the fifth, Landon Griggs came in, inducing a 4-6-3 double play to get out of a bases loaded jam and allow Richland to win by run rule in the bottom of the inning.
Richland scored five runs in the bottom of the second as Houston Cheek opened the scoring with an RBI single that scored Edwards. Back-to-back RBI base hits by Jase Derryberry and Austin Schrengost gave Richland a 5-0 lead.
Bryce Miller added an RBI base hit in the third to score Edwards, and Derryberry capped the day with another RBI in a four-run fifth to close out the win and the 10-A title.
Derryberry finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. Herlan Duran walked and scored. Schrengost finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Edwards reached base in all three appearances with a hit, a walk and a hit by pitch to score three runs. Turner was 2-for-2 with two runs. Miller finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Presley Wise finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
