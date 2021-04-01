Martin Methodist College continues to recruit local talent, adding two different Giles County natives in the 2021 signing class.
Taylor Childress of Richland High School girls’ soccer made her college decision official and will join Lady Bobcat signee Ninna Beeles and former Lady Bobcat Grace Hlubb on the roster this fall.
Richland has sent several players in recent years to the local program including current RedHawk senior Sarahevelyn Corlew. Martin was ranked fifth in the most recent NAIA Coach’s Poll and is one of only four remaining undefeated teams with a 15-0 record this season. Martin has outscored opponents 78-10 thus far in the 2020-21 season.
“It is great to give girls the opportunity to play at the college level with such a good program,” RHS girls’ soccer coach George Witt said. “More importantly, it is fantastic that the girls have the opportunity to receive a higher education right here so close to home.”
Witt added Childress “has a strong leg and is defense-minded which will help her continue her dream of playing soccer at the next level.”
