Richland baseball opened the district season 2-0 with a sweep of Mt. Pleasant and has now won seven of its last eight games.
The Raiders (8-5, 2-0) were scheduled to once again venture into 10-A play with a game at Culleoka scheduled for April 12 before RHS hosted the Warriors yesterday (Tuesday). Results from the series were not available as of press time.
Richland 3
Mt. Pleasant 1
Starting pitcher Rob Turner struggled with his command at times, but made the necessary throws to keep his team in contention early, and reliever Sam Edwards came in to pick up the decision in a 3-1 victory over Mt. Pleasant on the road.
Turner walked three batters in the first inning and three more in the fourth to load the bases twice, but gave up just one run in his stint on the mound.
Turner earned the majority of his outs via the strikeout with nine over the course of the start in picking up a no decision. He allowed only one hit in four innings, but walked six and hit one batter.
Richland took the lead in the top of the fourth when Landon Griggs picked up a base hit and scored before Mt. Pleasant tied it up in the bottom of the inning.
Edwards entered in the fifth and looked strong despite concerns entering the season about lingering arm soreness. The junior allowed no hits in three innings and struck out two.
After Edwards and Bryce Miller reached base in the sixth, Presley Wise’s two-run single gave his team the lead for good.
Richland 8
Mt. Pleasant 1
Richland scored seven runs between the third and fourth innings to pick up the win at home against Mt. Pleasant, 8-1.
For a second-straight day, an RHS starting pitcher struggled with command early as Austin Schrengost allowed the first three batters to reach base with the help of two walks. Landon Griggs entered in relief and got out of the jam with three-straight strikeouts. Griggs struck out two batters in the second and third innings before he was replaced in the fourth by Bryce Miller. Griggs was credited with the win, striking out eight and allowing no hits and four walks. Miller picked up the save, allowing two walks and striking out two more.
The trio of Schrengost, Griggs and Miller picked up a no-hitter as 10 Mt. Pleasant players reached base but none on base hits.
Griggs gave his team the initial lead in the first on an RBI base hit that scored Jase Derryberry who had also reached on a hit. The Raiders added four more runs in the third with the help of multiple walks and errors by the Tigers.
Griggs finished 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Schrengost added a double in a 2-for-4 performance with a run. Herlan Duran singled with an RBI. Derryberry chipped in two runs with the help of a single. Edwards was hit by pitches three times, finishing 1-for-1 with an RBI and two runs. Presley Wise also chipped in an RBI.
Richland 14
Collinwood 5
Richland defeated Collinwood for a second time this season, and freshman Landon Johnson picked up his first high school victory on the mound in a 14-5 win.
Johnson pitched four innings allowing three hits, three earned runs and striking out two.
Herlan Duran, Austin Schrengost and Lane Perkins each picked up base hits in a six-run first inning for RHS. Richland scored five more runs in the third before adding three in the fourth to take the victory in a game played at Lawrence County.
Duran went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three runs. Sam Edwards scored two runs. Rob Turner finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Schrengost went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Landon Griggs was 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a run. Jase Derryberry added two RBIs. Colton Trimble was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and two runs. Houston Cheek scored three runs. Perkins was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Richland 2
Lawrence County 10
The Raiders saw their seven-game winning streak come to an end against Lawrence County High School in a 10-2 loss.
Richland took a 1-0 lead when Herlan Duran singled to lead off the lineup and scored. Aiken Waldran walked and scored in the seventh for the team’s only other run.
Sophomore Clay Hollis got the start on the mound, pitching three scoreless innings to start the day before Lawrenceburg rallied in the fourth for six runs. Waldran came in to pitch in relief midway through the fourth and pitched the final two innings as well as the Wildcats scored four more runs.
Duran finished 1-for-3 with a walk and a run. Sam Edwards, Rob Turner, Austin Schrengost and Jase Derryberry all added hits in the contest as well.
