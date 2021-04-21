It appears the hunt for the District 10-A baseball crown may come down to the final series as Richland and Santa Fe are both tied with 4-0 records halfway through the season.
The Raiders improved to 4-0 with two mercy rule wins over Culleoka last week and were scheduled to take on a Hampshire team this week which has scored only four total runs in an 0-4 start to the district season.
Richland was scheduled to travel to Hampshire April 19 before hosting the Hawks yesterday (Tuesday). Results from the series were not available as of press time.
The season finale between Richland and Santa Fe is scheduled for next week with RHS set to travel for the first game April 26 before hosting the Wildcats the following day. Richland and Santa Fe split the last series played in spring of 2019.
Richland 12
Culleoka 0
Junior Sam Edwards continues to show his utility on the mound as the right-hander picked up a district win for the second week in a row, this time as a starting pitcher.
Edwards threw a two-hit shutout in five innings, striking out two batters and surrendering no walks. Edwards faced only 16 batters in five innings and needed just 46 pitches to complete the shutout.
Richland improved at the plate in each of the first three innings, scoring three, four and five runs in the frames, respectively.
After Culleoka walked the bases loaded, Rob Turner delivered a three-run double in the first. The Warriors issued multiple walks in the second, setting up RBI doubles from Landon Griggs and Edwards. The Raiders batted around in the third, adding the insurance runs necessary to end the game early.
Griggs finished 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, two RBIs and three runs. Herlan Duran was 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Jase Derryberry chipped in a 1-for-3 performance with a triple, a walk and two runs. Austin Schrengost added two RBIs and two runs. Edwards 1-for-2 with a double, a hit by pitch, an RBI and a run. Turner finished 1-for-2 with a game-high three RBIs. Presley Wise chipped in an RBI, and Colton Trimble, Bryce Miller and Lane Perkins all scored runs.
Richland 19
Culleoka 7
The Raiders scored a season-high 19 runs to once again mercy rule Culleoka in five innings in game two of the series.
Richland scored nine runs in the first to open the day, four in the second and six in the third.
The Warriors had an improved performance at the plate against RHS starter Rob Turner who picked up a complete game victory but allowed seven hits in five innings. The senior stranded six runners on base and struck out four batters to hold Culleoka at bay.
Richland packed a game’s worth of offense into the first inning with seven hits and four walks. The highlight of the inning was a two-run double off the bat of Jase Derryberry. Austin Schrengost added two-run double of his own in the second inning before adding a two-run single in the third to finish with a career-high six RBIs.
Schrengost led his team at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance including a double, six RBIs and a run. Herlan Duran was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and a team-high four runs. Derryberry finished 2-for-3 with a double, five RBIs, a walk and three runs. Landon Griggs went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Sam Edwards was 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs. Colton Trimble finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Bryce Miller drew three walks, scoring three runs. Presley Wise was 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs.
Richland outhit Culleoka 19-7 in the district matchup.
