The Richland Raider baseball team split opening week games with Collinwood and Columbia Academy, employing a number of pitchers in both outings.
Richland defeated Collinwood 12-1 before falling to Columbia Academy by the same margin. The team played only 10 innings in the opening week due to both games ending early via the run rule.
The Raiders were scheduled to host Community March 22 before visiting the Vikings yesterday (Tuesday). The team will then close the week Thursday with a road contest at Summertown before hosting the Eagles Friday.
Richland 12
Collinwood 1
The Raiders scored 12 runs on eight hits to pick up a five inning victory over Collinwood March 16.
Richland scored in every inning with five runs in the third and four in the fourth to push the lead to double digits. Austin Schrengost was hit by a pitch in the first inning and came around to score to take the initial lead. Clay Hollis drew a walk and scored in the second.
Griggs’ double highlighted the third inning offensive frenzy as the Raiders batted around, and Griggs, Lane Perkins and Sam Edwards each drew walks in the fourth which resulted in three of the team’s four runs in the inning.
Freshman Bryce Miller started on the mound, pitching two shutout innings with two strikeouts. Schrengost pitched the third, Rob Turner the fourth and Aiken Waldran the fifth. Each of the three relief pitchers struck out at least two batters. Collinwood scored its lone run in the third.
At the plate, Herlan Duran finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Schrengost finished 1-for-3 with two runs. Griggs was 1-for-1 drawing three walks, while his courtesy runner, Colton Trimble, scored three runs. Turner was 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. Edwards reached base twice and scored two runs. Perkins drew three walks and scored twice. Miller scored two runs. Hollis went 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run. Kendall Otey picked up a single as a pinch hitter.
Richland 1
CA 12
The Raiders took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI base hit by Austin Schrengost, but Columbia Academy’s offensive onslaught resulted in 12-straight runs to end the game in five innings.
Duran finished 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored. Schrengost was 1-for-2 with an RBI. The Raiders finished with just three hits compared to 10 for CA.
The Bulldogs scored at least three runs in the first, second and fourth innings. Schrengost pitched the first inning followed by two innings from Rob Turner and one from Aiken Waldran.
