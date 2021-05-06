Richland girls’ basketball head coach Chad Hall will be the first to tell you that players of Jesse Jennings’ caliber only come around so often.
“Everybody is so different,” Hall said. “Jesse is a dynamic player, and when you compare her to some other dynamic players I’ve had, I think she separates herself because of her athleticism and because of her skills and then explosiveness. She had more 30-point games this season than I’ve had combined in my entire career from all other players.”
Jennings finished her career with more than 2,300 points, more than 700 rebounds and more than 300 assists and steals. As a senior, the Lady Raider guard averaged nearly 24 points per game to lead the Single-A classification and was a perennial member of the all-district and all-region teams, while adding at least a share of the district tournament MVP four-straight seasons.
Jennings began her high school career as only an eighth grader, providing valuable minutes off the bench for an already established team. As a freshman, she joined the starting lineup over the course of the season before sharing district tournament MVP honors with junior teammate Riley Neely. Her sophomore season saw the most on-court success RHS has had in years with Jennings and the senior trio of Neely, Caylee Parker and Hope Calahan winning 27 games and advancing to sectionals.
With a much younger team the following season, Jennings further developed into the player Richland fans watched take over games single-handedly the last two seasons which culminated in one of the best single season performances in program history in 2020-21.
Jennings will now look to take that success with her as she transitions to the college game with the University of Alabama in Huntsville, a local Division-II program.
“When I went on the visit, I loved the school, like the layout of everything and the gym, and I actually got to talk to a few of the other athletes there, and they said it was amazing,” Jennings said. “The coaches really made me feel like I was at another home. I felt like they cared about more than just basketball.”
Jennings drew interest from a number of basketball programs and also had developed into a college soccer prospect as well after earning all-district honors three-straight seasons on the pitch. However, the senior said she never envisioned herself playing any other sport at the college level.
“I’d like to thank my parents for countless hours and time and money put into this and me. I’d like to thank coach Hall, coach [Tammy] Holt and Roger [Higgins] and my soccer coaches as well for the endless amount of support and appreciation. I’d also like to thank Richland because it’s been like a second home to me. It means a lot to me that I made it this far to actually be able to do this,” she said.
Hall agreed that UAH was a perfect fit for Jennings and added he believes the most important aspect of his former star player is what a solid all around person she is and her toughness. Jennings missed just one game in her high school career, despite taking her fair share of hits en route to finishing fourth in state history in both free throw attempts and free throw makes. The coach added that if her eighth grade season was factored into the list, she would be second in those categories.
Jennings recently had the opportunity to take part in the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee All-Star game where she competed against the top players in the state from all classifications. Among her other accolades, she was also named to the Tennessee Sports Writer Association’s All-State team in back-to-back years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.