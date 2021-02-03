The Raiders lost their first game of the year at Class 3A Riverdale Saturday, but the team was within one game of winning the District 10-A title entering the week.
The RHS boys (15-1, 5-0) saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of the 14-7 Riverdale Warriors by a margin of 86-72 as the team continues to seek out top competition to prepare for a postseason run. Richland meanwhile was a game and a half up on Santa Fe entering the week as RHS needed to win just one game to officially capture the regular season crown.
RHS was scheduled to travel to Hampshire yesterday (Tuesday) for the first contest this season against the Hawks after the previous meeting was postponed. Richland will then close out the week at home against Mt. Pleasant.
Richland 76
Santa Fe 46
The Raiders scored a season-high 76 points at home against Santa Fe Jan. 26 to sweep the season series over the Wildcats.
The two teams were tied after one quarter before RHS won the second quarter margin 22-8. As has been the case for most of the season, RHS played its best basketball in the second half. Much of the game was played at the free throw line with Richland finishing 23-of-30 at the stripe including a perfect 8-of-8 performance by Tyrell Randolph and a 6-of-7 performance by Logan Helton. Helton was also hot from downtown opening a strong shooting week for the senior with four shots from the perimeter to lead all scorers with 22 points.
Daniel Nicholson and Trey Luna scored 17 each. Randolph finished with 10. Stevie Ballinger scored eight, and Carter Edwards contributed two.
For Santa Fe, Andy Slaughter who entered the contest as one of the top scorers in Single A, finished with 20 points. Will Monhollen added 14 including four 3-point baskets of his own.
Richland 68
Culleoka 50
RHS struggled to contain Culleoka in the painted area, but the Raiders’ perimeter shooting was simply too dominant in a 68-50 road win Friday.
Logan Helton hit five 3-pointers in the first half alone in a 24-point performance. But the Warriors forced RHS into early foul trouble in the post and scored in favorable matchups to keep close in the first half. RHS led 40-29 at halftime on a late push.
Richland dominated the third period to extend the lead to nearly 30 before Culleoka narrowed the margin late. The Raiders won the game through shooting prowess, finishing with 10 baskets from beyond the arc compared to none for the Warriors and hitting 10-of-16 free throws compared to a 4-of-6 mark for the opponent.
Daniel Nicholson finished second for RHS with 14 points. Trey Luna chipped in 11. Tyrell Randolph scored 10. Stevie Ballinger finished with four. Jase Derryberry added three, and Kolton Hood finished with two.
For Culleoka, Landon Andrews scored 12 followed by 11 from Cooper Parks and 10 from Tivan Bagsby.
