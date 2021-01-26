The Raiders remained undefeated with wins over Mt. Pleasant and Cornersville last week, though, it was not always a sure outcome when former Raider Peyton Newton and his team visited Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
With a frantic defensive pace and more hustle than the Raiders (13-0, 3-0) had seen in recent weeks, the Bulldogs were able to exploit a poor shooting night for RHS. Richland led by single digits early in the fourth quarter against the winless Cornersville team before exploding for the 27-point victory in the final minutes.
For the Raiders to excel in the postseason, the team could stand to see more close contests like Thursday’s. RHS has won 10 of the team’s 13 games by at least 15 points. Those important tests may come late in the season with Richland set to host Cascade and then travel to No. 8 Summertown in the final week. Richland was ranked fourth in the state’s associated press rankings and should pass third place Loretto this week, which lost to Summertown.
Richland 67
Mt. Pleasant 44
Logan Helton scored a game-high 23 points, and Richland notched nine shots from downtown in a road win over Mt. Pleasant Jan. 19.
The usual suspects in the scoring department, Helton, Daniel Nicholson and Trey Luna scored all 21 of their team’s points in the first period including four 3-pointers. Richland continued a trend of saving its best for the second half, leading only 30-28 at the break. The Raiders held the Tigers to just 16 total points in the final two quarters, and a 22-point fourth quarter performance by Richland left the final score more lopsided than the game’s play would suggest.
Richland finished 14-of-20 from the line including an 8-of-10 performance by Helton. Nicholson and Luna tied for second on the team with 15 points each. Tyrell Randolph and Jase Derryberry each scored six points. Kolton Hood chipped in two.
Chris Andrews led Mt. Pleasant with 14 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.
Richland 73
Cornersville 46
The Raiders outscored Cornersville in all four quarters, but the Bulldogs’ defense kept the game close as RHS suffered its worst offensive outing at the rim in recent memory.
There were stretches in the game in which Richland could not buy a basket from within eight feet, while Cornersville’s Eli Welch scored with ease after receiving the ball on the block. Welch tied for a game-high with 17, keeping his team within seven points early in the fourth quarter, but just as he and his Cornersville teammates began to show fatigue, Richland found its rhythm. Richland took advantage of key turnovers and showed the same offensive promise the team had early in the second quarter, connecting on shots, making the extra pass and scoring at the free throw line. But while Richland combined for 49 points in the second and fourth quarters, the team was bogged down with only 24 points in the first and third.
Nicholson led RHS with 17 points. Logan Helton scored 16. Trey Luna scored 10 against his former team. Stevie Ballinger added nine including a dominant several possessions in the first quarter before struggling with foul trouble. Jase Derryberry added eight points including a pair of key 3-pointers. Tyrell Randolph scored six, Tristen Bagley chipped in five and Jackson Alsup added two.
