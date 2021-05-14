The Lady Raider cheerleading program continues its recruiting pipeline with Martin Methodist College as Rachel Rich and MaKayla Finley became the two most recent RHS prospects to sign on the dotted line.
Rich and Finley made their decisions official at a recent signing at Richland School, joining the RedHawk gameday cheer team with a chance to both join the competition team as well. Richland has become known for its competition cheer, winning state, regional and national awards over the last two decades. The squad finished 18th in the nation at the 2020 National High School Cheerleading Championship at ESPN Wide World of Sports and also finished fifth in the 2021 Virtual National High School Cheerleading Championship.
“Both of these young ladies have shown strong commitment and dedication to their team throughout high school,” RHS cheerleading coach Beth Hall said. “They both show up each day ready to get to work. Rachel and MaKayla both are really determined kids. This determination will help them continue being successful.”
Hall added she believes Martin is a good fit for her athletes due to its proximity and the excellent coaching staff.
“With Martin Methodist being local, it will give myself as well as their families a better opportunity to see and support them. As a coach and mother, I am excited about the Martin program as they have hired one of their own alumni as head coach. I have been fortunate to watch Keye [Matthews] develop as a coach for the past five years at Premier Athletics. I know his expectations for his team as well as the rapport he has with his athletes.”
Finley said Martin was always among the schools she hoped to attend due to its proximity to home and the relationships she has with many of the students there. She wanted to thank her parents, grandparents and coaches for helping her achieve this goal.
“I am very excited about this opportunity to become a cheerleader for Martin soon to be UT Southern because I have such a passion for cheer and getting to continue to cheer means the world to me,” Finley said. “My favorite memory in my RHS uniform was our virtual nationals filming day, my last competition with these girls was one to remember, and we ended with fifth place in the nation.”
Rich is a multi-sport athlete who also stars on the softball diamond and finished top-10 in her senior class.
Rich said the Martin program having both a gameday and competition cheer team was a major plus during the recruiting process as she does not have to choose between the two types of the sport she loves. She had a host of individuals she wanted to thank for the opportunity including her teammates, coaches, parents, grandparents, sister, boyfriend and God.
“This opportunity to continue my cheerleading career means the absolute world to me,” Rich said. “Walking off that mat for the last time as a high school cheerleader was quite possibly one of the most devastating feelings I’ve ever experienced, so when Coach Keye offered me a chance to keep doing what I love, I knew instantly this was the perfect opportunity for me. I could not be more thankful. My favorite memory from cheering at RHS will always be the pep talks right before competitions where we would build each other up and get focused on what we came to do: win.”
Matthews is in his first year as head coach of the Martin program. The RedHawks’ competition cheer squad currently has three Richland graduates listed on the school’s official roster.
