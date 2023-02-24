The Richland competitive cheer squad recently capped its 2022-23 season in style, finishing Top 10 in two categories at the Universal Cheerleaders Association national competition at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.
The Raiders took home 10th place in the gameday category and finished ninth in traditional during the weeklong event.
“I must first thank [Richland Principal Micah] Landers, [Richland Athletic Director Scott] Blair, Dr. [Vickie] Beard and the Giles County School Board for even allowing this trip to happen,” Raiders head coach Beth Hall said. “The Giles County community was absolutely amazing with financial support as well as words of encouragement.”
“There was absolutely so much excitement this year at high school nationals. This senior class had been exposed since their freshman year and continue to make strides of improvement every year.”
The accomplishment was heightened by the fact the Raiders were one of the smallest schools in terms of enrollment, competing with other squads nearly four times their size.
“Even though Varsity and UCA have split the competition into division one and division two based on enrollment numbers, I still feel like there needs to be a mini high school division,” Hall said. “We were competing with high schools that have enrollments as high as 1,299 while we were hitting the charts with about 350. For a high school the size of Richland to make finals in
two divisions is absolutely amazing.”
Richland performed valiantly just to receive a bid to nationals, taking third place and runner-up at the Space Center regional last fall.
The Raiders then delivered a state runner-up finish in their traditional routine at the TSSAA state competition held at MTSU’s Murphy Center last November.
One final tune-up for the Raiders came in the form of the Middle Tennessee Extreme Regional in Franklin. The Raiders took home first place in the traditional category and were runner-up in their gameday performance.
This year’s impressive season continues a strong run the last few years for the Raiders under Hall, but also continues a strong legacy for the Raider cheer program.
“I have to give shout outs to my choreography coaches, Will and Blair Bradley, as well as Nakiya Mostella, who is currently cheering at UT Southern,” Hall said. “We are so proud of where we have come as a program and what we have built here. I can not wait to see where the next group takes it from here.”
PERFORMERS' THOUGHTS
“Being one of the senior leaders on this team has not been easy, but it has been so rewarding. Knowing that I played such a small part in our success is such an indescribable feeling. I am so glad I can leave this program knowing we gave it our all and accomplished something that four years ago was just a dream to us.”
Senior Abbigail Harwell — “Words can not explain how proud I am of this team. The amount of determination everyone has shown throughout the entire season has been incredible. I will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to become so close with each person on the team.”
Senior Aubrie Miller — “Throughout the years we have had many ups and downs. None of which stopped us from what we knew we were capable of. Just finding out we made it to finals for both routines was a reward in itself. But being top 10 in both is something that I will never forget.”
Senior Tori Beth Fox —“This team is one of the biggest blessings in my life. We are a big family, and I am honored to have been a part of it for the last four years. I am so proud of each and every one of my teammates and their efforts this season. The grit and determination we had is what got us this far. I am forever grateful for this special team.”
