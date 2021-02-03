The Richland High School girls had a chance to capture their fourth District 10-A regular season title in five years this week with a key matchup at Hampshire.
The Lady Hawks (13-4, 6-1) continue an impressive run after finishing 19-8 last season with a 7-1 district regular season to win the district. The Lady Raiders captured the tournament title. Hampshire is playing some of its best basketball in recent memory, having won seven of its last eight contests entering its district finale yesterday (Tuesday) at home against the Lady Raiders (11-4, 6-0). Results from the contest were not available as of press time. Richland is scheduled to close the week with a home contest against another district opponent, Mt. Pleasant.
Richland 76
Santa Fe 41
The Lady Raiders scored a season-high 76 points and finished with the team’s second-highest scoring margin this season in a 76-41 home win over Santa Fe Jan. 26.
Jesse Jennings continued her conquest of the RHS record books with 31 points including 12 made baskets and a perfect 7-of-7 performance at the free throw line.
Richland trailed 18-12 after one quarter before scoring at least 20 points each of the final three quarters to conclude a 64-23 run that left little doubt which was the superior squad. Richland finished with nine 3-point baskets including three apiece for Katie and Kristen Garner.
Katie finished second on her team with 11 points. Allie Garner contributed 10. Kristen finished with nine. Shelby Higgins’ two 3-point baskets gave her six points. Danica Bridgers scored three, and Gracie Braden, A.C. Hewitt and Ava Shrader each finished with two points.
For Santa Fe, Alise Adkinson scored 14 points followed by 10 each from Gracie Mills and Emmy Bater.
Richland 59
Culleoka 31
A free throw shooting contest early on, turned to an RHS blow out late as the Lady Raiders took a 59-31 road win over Culleoka to sweep the season series.
The game started with a slow offensive pace including 16 free throws in the first half. Nearly half of the Lady Warriors’ first half points came from the line. Richland turned the tide late in the second quarter, turning a tight contest into a 14-point lead at the half despite only seven points in the first half for the Single-A leading scorer, Jesse Jennings.
Jennings pulled up for a pair of successful 3-point shots early in the third period and scored 16 in the second stanza to pull away. Jennings finished with a game-high 23 points including three shots from downtown and a 5-of-5 night at the line for a second-straight perfect performance at the stripe.
Eighth grader Shelby Higgins finished second for her team with nine points including a 3-point basket to extend her streak to nine-straight games with a shot beyond the arc to open her high school career. Katie and Allie Garner each finished with seven points. Gracie Braden and Ava Shrader scored four each. Kristen Garner added a 3. A.C. Hewitt scored two points.
