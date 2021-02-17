The Richland girls proved the team can play with anyone in the state for at least two quarters, as evidenced by a tremendous first half against No. 2 Summertown.
However, the Lady Eagles proved superior defensively in the second half as the Lady Raiders fell 57-44 Thursday at Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak for RHS (14-5, 8-0), which will enter the District 10-A Tournament as the top seed. Richland is initially scheduled to host the winner of Santa Fe and Mt. Pleasant Thursday after the two teams met in a play in game.
In last Thursday’s contest against Summertown, RHS senior Jesse Jennings powered her team to a strong first half which had the Lady Eagles on the ropes early.
A dish from Gracie Braden to Allie Garner gave RHS a 2-0 lead. Summertown then went on an 11-0 run. But the Lady Raiders showed their resilience, bouncing back behind a 7-0 run by Jennings including a 3-pointer to break the run.
RHS took the lead 15-14 on a Shelby Higgins 3-pointer, and another 3 from Jennings gave the team its largest lead of the night, 21-17.
Richland led 32-28 at halftime, but the long and athletic Lady Eagles came out of halftime with a renewed defensive emphasis on Jennings. After Summertown tied it up at 32, Jennings knocked down another 3, but it proved to be the last RHS lead of the night.
Summertown outscored Richland 19-5 in the third quarter and allowed only three RHS baskets in the second half to pull out a win.
Jennings scored a game-high 22 points. Braden added seven including five free throws. Kristen Garner scored five. Allie Garner finished with four, and Katie Garner chipped in three along with Higgins.
Summertown was led by Katie Burdette who scored 21 points. Karlie Campbell added 10 points, all in the second half.
