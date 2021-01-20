The Lady Raiders are riding a four-game winning streak and have jumped out to a 3-0 start in District 10-A play.
RHS (7-4, 3-0) has begun to build continuity since having its full roster available with Jesse Jennings continuing to make her case for Ms. Basketball and Allie Garner having the strongest run of her career in the post. In addition to the senior stars, a host of underclassmen and an eighth grade sharpshooter have turned a poor start into a promising run as the team looks to build on last year’s sectional appearance.
Richland was scheduled to travel to Mt. Pleasant yesterday (Tuesday) looking to complete an undefeated first half of the district season. The Lady Raiders will then host Cornersville this Thursday.
Richland 65
Culleoka 36
A strong shooting night propelled the Lady Raiders to a 65-36 victory over Culleoka Jan. 12.
Richland led just 16-13 after one quarter, but the lead quickly ballooned to 37-19 at halftime with Shelby Higgins’ three 3-point baskets off the bench and three more from Kristen Garner. The Lady Raiders hit a total of nine 3-point baskets on the night and were 8-of-11 at the free throw line.
Jennings scored a game-high 21 points followed by 12 from Higgins, all of which came from the perimeter. Kristen Garner finished with nine points. Allie Garner added eight, all in the first half. Gracie Braden, Katie Garner and freshman Ava Shrader each scored four points. A.C. Hewitt chipped in three.
No Culleoka player scored more than seven points, and the team connected on just 11 field goals compared to 24 for Richland.
Richland 66
Hampshire 47
The Lady Raiders moved into first place in the district standings with a 19-point home win over a strong returning cast from Hampshire.
The Lady Hawks have a 10-4 record this season with a 3-1 mark in district play behind the play of Karlee and Kortney Rowland.
Karlee scored 10 of her team’s first 12 points in the first quarter as the Lady Raiders led 19-12 after one. Richland pushed the lead to 38-21 at halftime with eight points in the quarter from both Jesse Jennings and Shelby Higgins.
Hampshire pulled within 11 points at the end of three quarters after connecting on four perimeter shots in the frame, but Richland continued to earn trips to the line where the team cashed in to hold off the Lady Hawk run.
Richland finished 18-of-23 from the free throw line, and Jesse Jennings nearly equaled her season-high with a 32-point performance. Jennings connected on 11 field goals and was also 9-of-11 from the stripe. Higgins finished second for her team with 11 points. Allie and Kristen Garner scored eight points each. Gracie Braden scored five points, and Katie Garner scored two points.
Karlee Rowland finished with a team-high 14 points for Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.