The Richland High School girls’ basketball team defeated county rival Giles County High School 43-39 after Richland took its first lead of the game with 1:07 left in the fourth quarter.
Giles County jumped out to an early 13-5 first quarter lead behind a pair of threes from recent Alabama A&M signee Hannah Hill in addition to a pair of buckets from Teondra Williams. Richland struggled to generate any kind of offensive success early.
The second quarter proved more indicative for the direction the rest of the game would go, as Richland began slowly chipping away at the Giles County lead. Hill and Williams added five points apiece for GCHS in the second quarter, highlighted by a nice steal and layup in transition from Hill.
For Richland, A.C. Hewitt tallied a pair of threes, and Danica Bridgers scored five. Star senior combo guards Jesse Jennings and Gracie Braden each added four points in the quarter going into the half.
Giles County still led at halftime 29-24, with the first quarter margin shrinking from eight to five.
Points were at a premium for both squads the rest of the game, as both teams struggled to get shots to fall in the third and fourth quarters.
Giles County fought to defend its lead in the third quarter behind points from Hill, Williams, Amya Coffey and Ari
Howard.
Jennings proved to be Richland’s lone offensive bright spot for quarters three and four, scoring every second half point for the Lady Raiders including 11 in the third. Giles County’s lead shrunk to three, with a 38-35 score with a quarter to play.
A full court press defensive adjustment by the Lady Raiders stifled the GCHS offense in the fourth, as the Lady Bobcats were held to just a single point from a Hill free throw in the quarter.
The game was tied 39-39 for over three minutes until Jennings got her own rebound and finish with 1:07 left in the game. She added another basket and a free throw late to seal the game for Richland.
Jennings finished with 23 on the night. Other scorers included Gracie Braden (6), Hewitt (6), Bridgers (5), Ava Shrader (2) and Halle Braden (1).
Giles County scorers included Hill (16), Williams (10), Coffey (4), Kylie Hendricks (4), Howard (3) and Maddie White (2).
