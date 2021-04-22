The Richland High School soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak and won at least seven games for the first time in 20 years Thursday with a 5-1 win over Forrest.
The Raiders (7-2, 3-1) previously defeated the Rockets 3-2 in Chapel Hill. In the second meeting, RHS took over offensively from the opening whistle.
In the 15th minute, Daniel Hewitt took a free kick and chose to play the ball between the opposing team’s wall for the match’s first goal. Just four minutes later, Ben Teegarden scored on an assist from fellow senior Logan Helton to extend the lead to 2-0.
In the 25th minute, Kolton Hood became the second Raider on the night to cash in on a free kick, rifling home an arching shot into the top left corner of the net.
RHS led 3-0 at the half.
“The first time we played, it was three games in one week,” RHS coach Chad Alsup said. “Our legs were dead. We were just really tired. We had an extra day of rest for our guys this week. They were relaxed. We told them to just go out and have fun. We’ve had a lot of pressure on ourselves. We’ve kind of been a victim of our own early success. I think getting a couple early goals helped to relax them, and they just went out there and had fun.”
The Raiders put the game out of reach in the second half when Teegarden settled a ball in front of the net and fired home a shot for his second goal of the night.
Forrest scored its lone goal of the night in the 49th on a sliding shot that glanced off the crossbar.
Starting goalie Sam Coker was strong in net, but a second half collision forced the sophomore to exit the game early with a lower body injury. Freshman Landon Hawkins came in to finish out the night, and Jayden Parrish placed a perfect cross into the box in the 76th minute that found the foot of Austin Willis for the Raiders’ fifth goal.
After falling to East Hickman two weeks ago, the Raiders’ hopes of an outright district title might come down to the tiebreaker if both teams finish 5-1, having split the season series. In the meantime, RHS can clinch at least a share of the 10-A title with wins over Culleoka and Hickman County, two teams the Raiders have already beaten this season.
“We feel confident in where we’re sitting right now. We just have to take care of business, and we look forward to possibly seeing East Hickman again, maybe in the district championship game. I felt like we played very well in the loss to East Hickman. We just had a lot of bad luck. We had lots of good shots on goal, but we just couldn’t get them to go into the net.”
Richland’s other loss came in a 1-0 defeat against non-district foe, Fayetteville City.
