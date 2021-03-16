Richland Raiders baseball returns the majority of its starters from two years ago, but a year without baseball brings uncertainty of the true height of this veteran team’s ceiling.
“Missing what would be the junior year for the seniors now, without a question, puts you back a little bit individually as a player and as a team,” Richland head coach Troy Hughes said. “It puts you back those 30 games that you would have gotten to play and the work that you would have gotten last summer. It set us back, so my expectations that we should be pretty good are still there. I just think it’s going to take us a little more time once we do get on the field and get into game situations.”
Richland’s senior class includes several four and even five-year starters in the cases of those who played up as eighth graders. The junior class includes multiple three-year starters with the sophomore class including one as well. All of this adds up to one of the most experienced teams in the state when it comes to time on the high school diamond.
The team’s district starting pitchers should be the same two which took the mound two years ago in Rob Turner and Austin Schrengost.
“We’ve got to pitch the ball well, and when I say pitch the ball well, I mean we have to throw strikes. Our pitchers have to get on the mound and consistently pound the zone and throw strikes. We’re going to be a defensive team. We’ve got guys in every position who can play their position. That’s what I tell the kids you can bring to the park every day because you dictate how well you pitch, and you dictate how well you play defense,” Hughes said.
Turner is expected to be the Monday starter on the mound when district play rolls around, according to Hughes. He will also start in right field and bring a consistent bat to the plate. The coach praised Schrengost as a strong player who has only improved since his sophomore season and will open some eyes this year while also playing excellent defense at first base.
The senior class includes a five-year starter at catcher in Landon Griggs who is a veteran behind the plate commanding the same pitching staff for several years now. Griggs continues the trend of strong seniors at bat but will also take on a new role which the team had not previously had the depth to attempt very often. Griggs has always been a strong pitcher, according to Hughes, but with the development of backup catcher Houston Cheek, a utility player on this year’s team, Griggs is now expected to show his strengths on the mound as one of the team’s pitchers.
Rounding out the senior class is former transfer Presley Wise who will start in left field as well as backup outfielder Kendall Otey who Hughes called the most improved player on the team.
The junior class is veteran heavy with third baseman Sam Edwards serving as one of the team’s bright young stars two years ago. Edwards will once again play solid defense and bring a consistent bat to the lineup in 2021 but may be limited in pitching roles due to lingering issues with his arm, the coach said. Next to Edwards, Herlan Duran returns with his speed and defensive prowess after a severe injury in summer ball two years ago forced him to miss more than a year of baseball. Lane Perkins will start in center field where Hughes praised him for his defensive work. Aiken Waldran, who led the team in relief appearances on the mound two years ago, is also back to bring valuable innings to the staff.
The sophomore class is led by three-year starter Jase Derryberry who played up as an eighth grader but will be a week late joining the team as he competes in the state tournament for the Raiders’ basketball team. He is also expected to see time on the mound this year after playing primarily in the field two years ago. In the meantime, Clay Hollis will hold down the position at second and play in several roles this season. Freshman Bryce Miller will also see starting time this year at first base when Schrengost is on the mound and will also be one of the team’s starting pitchers in non-district play in only his first year at the high school level.
Hughes said his team’s pitching and defense will be strong this year. The factor which can potentially push them over the top and lead to region, sectionals and beyond is the Raiders’ performance at the plate.
“One of the things that’s my biggest concern right now is hitting the baseball. We have kids who now as juniors and seniors are bigger and stronger and more mature. I don’t want us, as a team, to get away from being contact hitters. A lot of times as you get bigger and stronger, in your mind you go from being a contact hitter to a power hitter. When you do that, you struggle at times. I don’t want us to have the mindset of, I’m big and strong, I should be hitting balls out of the ball park. I want us to put the ball in play, and if it goes out of the ball park, it goes out of the ball park,” he said.
Hughes said he expects Santa Fe to continue a recent trend of being a strong district contender, while Culleoka and Mt. Pleasant should also be competitive. The coach added that he intentionally sought out the strongest non-district opponents he could find to test the team and help prepare them for a deeper postseason run.
Richland was scheduled to travel to Marshall County to open the season March 15. The team opens district play at Mt. Pleasant Monday, April 5 and will play a two-game series against inner-county rival Giles County this season Thursday, April 22 (road) and Saturday, May 1 (home).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.