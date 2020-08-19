The Richland High School football team enters an uncertain 2020 fall season with momentum the program has not seen in more than a decade.
The Raiders snapped the streak in 2019, ending a 12-year playoff drought with a 6-4 regular season and the unenviable task of playing top seed and eventual state semifinalist Huntingdon in the first round. While RHS fell 56-0 on the road, the team had accomplished its goals and defied outside expectations. But head coach Nick Patterson believes the potential for that success and more was there all along.
“I just think it was huge in terms of our confidence,” the coach said. “Since I’ve gotten here, I’ve never thought it was a lack of ability. It was more a lack of confidence of believing that we’re capable of winning those games and competing at this level. So, having a season like that and getting in the playoffs obviously helps our confidence going into this year. It’s an understanding that they do belong, and they can compete.”
Patterson added that there were a couple other games on the schedule that could have easily been victories. This season, RHS will look to capitalize on last season’s success and replace a talented linebacking corps as the team takes on the strongest region in Class A football, according to their coach.
Departed from last year’s team are two of the most prolific tacklers in school history in Montel Bobbitt and Jace Yurewitch. Bobbitt served as the team’s second-leading rusher as well, while Yurewitch was a two-time all-state kicker. The team will also be replacing two starting linemen in Ben Gibson and Caleb Payne who were also a terror in the trenches on the defensive side in addition to the team’s most productive receiver Dylan Torgeson.
However, the team also returns a bevy of talent and multiple players who are returning from injury or are new additions to the program.
Offensively, Patterson said the team will most likely spread out more than last year with the emphasis still firmly on running the football.
While freshman starting quarterback Peyton Sharpe transferred, the team returns senior Sam Edwards who missed all of last season due to an ACL injury. Patterson noted that Edwards may have been the starter last year had he been healthy. He went on to praise Edwards for his tough running style and development as a passer and team leader. Edwards received limited starting experience as an underclassman before his injury. While Edwards has also been one of the team’s top defensive players in the past, Patterson said the coaches would like to limit him on that side of the ball when possible this season due to his offensive role.
At running back, the team returns dynamic senior Austin Seals who has led the team in rushing each of the last two seasons. Seals has received the bulk of the team’s carries the last two years at the position but split time with a stable of powerful full backs including Bobbitt, Yurewitch and Gibson. With those players graduated, Seals and fellow running back Trey Walkington may see their carries increase with fewer full back sets. Patterson added that some full back sets will still be part of the offense, though. Austin’s younger brother, Tyler Seals, who played an H-Back role last season and is one of the team’s top linebackers, will see time at full back. Tyler Seals and fellow senior Gavin Boggs will both play at tight end as well.
The team returns several other skill position players on the offensive side as well as some new faces. Jack Norman returns for his senior year after finishing second in receiving yards last season and serving as one of the team’s top possession receivers his entire high school career. Mason Lawing, a dual-role player, is also back for his senior campaign after several strong outings offensively last season. The coach also praised the offseason work of Ethan Ehrhardt who will play key snaps at receiver along with transfer Jaishun Eakins and several other players.
On the line, the team returns four players with starting experience including C.J. James, a three-year starter anchoring the group. Chandler Thomason is back at center with fellow linemen Jon Young, Andrew McCormack and Brandon Adams who returns to the program. The team will also be relying on Josh Workman, Jacob Rose and Seth Cloud among others.
The defensive front seven is where the team saw the most turnover from a year ago and will see changing roles and new faces.
Boggs returns after serving as a mainstay at linebacker for multiple seasons. Tyler Seals will be moving to inside linebacker with Jay Douthit. Landon Griggs, the team’s best pass rusher from a year ago will be starting at outside linebacker. Other linebackers will include players such as Robert Pierce and Stacey Cross.
The team’s offensive and defensive lines will be interchanging many of the team’s top players in the trenches such as Workman, Adams and McCormack among others. Virtually all of the team’s veteran offensive line players have significant experience on defense as well.
In the defensive secondary, the team returns both its starting corners in Jack Norman and Trey Walkington along with Austin Seals. Lawing returns after time starting at safety with Ehrhardt, Lucas Kratz and Trevor Meadows among the others who are expected to be key contributors.
The team will rely on three players to fill the special teams roles of its all-state kicker, Yurewitch. Norman is playing at punter, Adams at kickoff and freshman Colton Trimble is kicking extra points.
In addition to the team’s returning coaches, RHS will also add four newcomers to the program including Zach Welch, Matt Sakowicz, Jamie Holt and Isaiah Hewitt.
While the team has had an unusual preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Patterson and his team are excited for the season and ready to take the next step. He added that the key is still developing an expect to win mentality with his program.
“Expect to win mentality. We’ve kind of been building toward that. That’s our motto, it’s time this year, time for us to step up and take over and take charge. We’re looking to take that next step and have that expect to win mentality every time we step on the field.”
The Raiders will open the season at Rogers High in Florence, Ala., Aug. 20. The home opener is set for the following week, Aug. 28, against Collinwood. RHS will get its first taste of region action Sept. 4 at Mt. Pleasant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.