Hickman County’s upset victory over the Richland soccer team in the regular season kept the Raiders from sharing their first district title in 20 years.
On Friday, the Richland squad took out its frustration on Hickman County in decisive fashion, throttling the Bulldogs 5-0 in the district semifinal.
Friday’s match was an elimination contest, and with the season on the line, Richland played some of its best soccer of the year. The Raiders dominated possession with at least 80 percent control, and Daniel Hewitt, the team’s leading scorer, posted four goals in the victory.
After no scoring in the first 20 minutes, Hewitt broke through with a shot from roughly 30 yards out for the game’s first tally. In the 37th minute, Hewitt found the back of the net once again, cleaning up a loose ball in the box for a 2-0 advantage at intermission.
Hewitt completed the hat trick in the 53rd minute when he finished a long run for a 3-0 lead, and capped his scoring for the night by deflecting a ball off the post just two minutes later to put the game out of reach. The fifth and final goal came on an own goal by the Bulldogs in the 65th.
Freshman Landon Hawkins posted a clean sheet in goal, and centerback duo of Jonathan Olivares and Nolan Robertson posted especially strong nights on defense.
Richland advanced to the district championship match with top seed East Hickman yesterday (Tuesday), a team the Raiders split the regular season series against. Both teams have already locked up a spot in the region tournament. It is the first time RHS has advanced to regions in 20 years.
Results from the championship match were not available as of press time.
