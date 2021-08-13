The Richland High School girls’ soccer team is fielding its most youthful lineup in recent memory, but coach George Witt said the team is filled with soccer experience even if it has not been on the high school pitch.
“I think we have a relatively young team again but with a lot of girls with a lot of talent who have spent a lot of time on a soccer field,” Witt said. “So, I think expectations are pretty good for this season. We have a few seniors, but more or less, I think our sophomores and juniors are a lot of the talent you’ve seen come up from those ranks. And they’ve learned a lot from those girls who took that trip to the state tournament.”
This will be the first season without a member of the 2017 state tournament team on the roster, but the Lady Raiders have postseason experience after back-to-back trips to sectionals the last two seasons. RHS will also be looking at a much different district landscape this season due to realignment.
The district will now include familiar foe, Culleoka, as well as newcomers Cornersville, Huntland and Fayetteville City.
Matching up against these new opponents, the Lady Raiders will be lining up in a similar 4-3-3 attack to past seasons.
“We’ll stay in our 4-3-3. Our defense is very good. We have two sophomores who will take on the middle with two seniors on the outside who will anchor our defense with a keeper who we’ve had that started three years in a row with Sydney Shelton. So, our defense is really sound. We have more depth at the midfield and front line than we’ve ever had,” Witt said.
The centerbacks Witt referred to are sophomores in Karley Faulkner and Sara Woodard, while seniors Lacey Reedy and Amaya Rosacia will line up on the outside.
The midfield boasts the team’s greatest depth with six players Witt said coaches feel confident rotating in who are solid players. The unit is led by senior Lilly Baron, another multi-year starter along with Kaileigh McIntosh, Lillian Mitchell, Katelyn Hood, Ashley Davila and Hailey Rosacia.
At the top of the attack, Jennyka Hewitt brings speed to the striker position alongside Dakota Childress and a promising freshman, Anna Kate Dickey, who Witt said coaches are very excited about.
Witt added the team has depth with Gabbi Alsup, Virginia Witt and Madeline Lugert all expected to play key roles.
The coach believes this is a team that is being set up not only to experience success this season but in seasons to come. A key for this year’s club will be capitalizing on scoring opportunities, he added.
“I just like this team. They’re young. They’ve put a lot of hard work in, in the offseason. As they come together, they’re just going to get better and better. This is a team we’re putting together that will have success for several years,” Witt said. Richland is set to open the season Aug. 17 at Loretto. The district opener is scheduled Aug. 19 at Culleoka, while the home opener will come against Fayetteville City Aug. 31.
2021 Schedule
8/17 at Loretto
8/19 at Culleoka
8/24 at Fayetteville City
8/26 at Cornersville
8/31 Fayetteville City
9/2 at Huntland
9/7 at Zion
9/9 Cornersville
9/14 Zion
9/16 Huntland
9/21 Marshall County
9/23 Culleoka
9/28 at Columbia Acad.
10/5 at Wayne County
