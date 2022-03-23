Much like other squads in the area, the Richland Softball team is facing district realignment entering the 2022 season.
But after finishing unbeaten in both regular season and tournament play a year ago, the goal remains the same for the Lady Raiders this season.
Finish first in District 10-A and qualify for region.
“There is no doubt we had a great year in district play last year,” Lady Raiders head coach Annette Edwards said. “But every season is different and our ladies are going to have to go out there and earn it again this year. If anything, that means we are going to have to work twice as hard to keep that standard where we want it.”
A strong pitching staff should go a long way toward a potential repeat, and the 2022 Lady Raiders certainly have that.
Senior Brooklyn Reed, a fifth-year starter, returns in the circle for the Lady Raiders after a dominant junior campaign. Hard-throwing sophomore Ava Shrader also returns after getting a healthy dose of varsity action in 2021.
“I like the way our two aces compliment one another,” Edwards said. “They have their own unique styles and that gives us some flexibility depending on our opponent and the situation.”
Alongside Reed, Gracie Adams returns also the lone senior in the lineup for the Lady Raiders this season, providing quality leadership and a strong glove at third base.
Richland’s lineup as a whole does not lend itself toward power this season, but the Lady Raiders are content to commit to quality hitting and advancing runners into scoring position when needed.
In addition to Adams, Gray Teegarden, Kristen Garner, Allie Garner, Katelyn Bass, and Maggie White should comprise the bulk of the Lady Raider infield at various points this season.
Sydney Shelton is a junior center fielder that should provide a good blend of speed and athleticism in the outfield.
“We may not have many hitters that are going to put up a lot of home runs this season,” Edwards said. “But the lineup is still pretty strong and I like the abilities that each of the ladies bring to the plate. Having that versatility at the Class A level is huge and I like our lineup heading into the season.”
Newcomers Wayne County and Collinwood slide over to District 10-A, joining longtime foes Santa Fe and Culleoka.
To help prepare for district play, the Lady Raiders will play in the Lincoln County Border Battle, a multi-team tournament held in April. The Lady Raiders will also square off versus Class 4A Columbia Central on April 1 in a big non-district test.
“I like our schedule heading into this season,” Edwards said. “We have some really challenging battles to get us prepped for the district games. And we add Wayne County and Collinwood to our district. They have played versus Summertown and Loretto year in and year out, so we know they are battle tested. Honestly we are just excited about getting the season underway.”
