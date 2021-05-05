The Lady Raider softball program captured another district title last week, winning two contests to finish with a perfect 10-A record.
Richland went 6-0 against district competition including last week’s wins over Mt. Pleasant and Santa Fe. Finishing second were Mt. Pleasant and Culleoka with 3-3 records.
The Lady Raiders will open the district tournament this week with the number one seed.
Richland 8
Mt. Pleasant 1
A five-run sixth put the game out of reach as Richland clinched the district championship with a road win over Mt. Pleasant.
Deanna Smith singled to open the game, and Gray Teegarden chased her teammate home on an RBI double for a 1-0 lead. The Lady Tigers struck back in the bottom of the inning with a lead-off triple that led to a run, tying the game, 1-1.
RHS starter Brooklyn Reed threw four-straight shutout innings as her team struggled to find its offense. Reed finished the day with a five inning performance, allowing six hits, one run and striking out three to pick up the victory in the circle.
Halle Braden provided the go-ahead run, reaching on a single and scoring with the help of a pair of singles from Reed and Maggie White. Ava Shrader entered and threw two scoreless innings in relief, allowing three hits and striking out one to earn the save.
Richland added one run in the fifth to make it 3-1 before breaking through in the sixth. With two outs, Smith, Teegarden, Allie Garner, Rachel Rich, Braden and Kristen Garner combined for six-straight base hits to score five runs.
Smith finished 3-for-5 with two runs. Teegarden was 3-for-5 with a double and a run. Allie Garner added a 3-for-5 performance with a run. Rachel Rich finished 2-for-4 with two runs. Braden was 3-for-4 with two runs. Kristen Garner contributed a 2-for-4 day at the plate. Reed was 2-for-2. White finished 2-for-4.
Richland 3
Santa Fe 2
The Lady Raiders needed two late runs to avoid facing their first district setback of the season at Santa Fe.
Richland had previously mercy ruled the Lady Wildcats, but seemingly every sharply hit ball found its way to a Santa Fe glove in the second meeting.
The Lady Raiders finished with 10 hits and only one strikeout but struggled to produce at the plate.
Five-straight hits for Santa Fe in the third inning led to a run to tie the game at 1-1 after Deanna Smith had scored the game’s first run in the top of the inning. In the fourth, passed balls led to an unearned run to help the Lady Wildcats take the lead.
RHS starting pitcher Brooklyn Reed had a strong day in the circle, picking up the complete game victory, allowing nine hits, one earned run and striking out nine.
The Lady Raiders picked up the go-ahead run in the sixth when Rachel Rich and Halle Braden opened the plate appearance with back-to-back base hits. Both came around to score with the help of a single from Maggie White and a double off the bat of Reed.
Smith was 1-for-4 with a run. Allie Garner finished 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Rich finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run. Braden was 1-for-3 with a run. Reed doubled to score the game-winning run.
