Richland took two of three games last week to set themselves up for a run at one of the top two seeds in the upcoming district tournament.
The Raiders dropped a close contest on Feb. 1 at District 10-A leader Santa Fe, before picking up a road win at Hampshire Friday and then returning the favor in a big way to Santa Fe at home Saturday.
Richland was scheduled to host Culleoka for Senior Night at Dwight Clark Gymnasium yesterday (Tuesday) and travel to Culleoka Friday to finish out the regular season.
Richland 63
Santa Fe 51
Having dropped a close game to the Wildcats earlier in the week on the road, the Raiders got balanced scoring from all starters on a Saturday evening at Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The Raiders were also balanced in how they scored, combining good perimeter shooting, a potent mid range attack, drives to the hoop and second chance baskets coming from offensive rebounds and turnovers to stay in control for most of the contest.
Richland built a 20-15 first period lead on the strength of strong offensive rebounding and sharp shooting from senior Tyrell Randolph.
Richland entered halftime with a 32-28 lead.
It was all Richland in the second half as freshman Carter Edwards and junior Jase Derryberry lit up the scoreboard from beyond the arc. Edwards finished with three triples and Derryberry splashed home two on the night.
The Raiders outscored Santa Fe 31-23 in the second half, establishing its presence underneath with sophomore Gage Kirk ripping down seven total rebounds, and turning three offensive boards into points in the paint and at the free throw line, where he went four of five.
Randolph and fellow senior Trey Luna kept Richland in the lead with clutch shots and aggressive pressure defense that resulted in multiple turnovers for the Raiders.
Randolph was the leading scorer with 18, Luna added 17 and Derryberry rounded out the double figure scoring for Richland with 13. Edwards had 9 points and Kirk finished with 6.
Richland 70
Hampshire 58
Senior guard Trey Luna scored 29 points to lead Richland past a pesky Hawks team on Senior Night at Hampshire, 64-56.
Despite the big night from Luna, Hampshire stayed close enough to keep the game in question late into the fourth period.
Richland led 18-14 after the first period, but only led 26-25 at halftime.
Senior guard Tyrell Randolph started slow on offense but was able to build momentum in the second half, finishing with 13 points on the night.
Hampshire’s Cameryn Bass single-handedly kept his team in the game, leading his team with 26 points.
By the end of the third period, the home team Hawks had built a 37-35 lead, but Luna led a 29-point charge by the Raiders in the fourth to pull away for the big district win.
Richland, once again got balanced scoring from its starters and significant contribution off the bench from Andrew Huff and Luke Jones.
Junior Jase Derryberry finished the night with nine points. Gage Kirk scored seven, Huff had five and Jones score one point.
Richland 43
Santa Fe 45
After a scorching hot start from Tyrell Randolph and Gage Kirk pouring in six points each in the first quarter, the Raiders were doubling up district unbeaten Santa Fe, 14-7.
In the second quarter it was more of the same with senior guard Randolph adding four more points and a three pointer from Jase Derryberry.
Richland carried a 26-19 lead into halftime.
The Raiders would only muster 11 points in the second half with sophomore forward Gage Kirk leading all Raider scorers with 14 points.
Santa Fe’s Andy Slaughter could not be contained in the second half as he willed the Wildcats back in the game with s17 points, despite nearly all shots heavily contested by the aggressive Raiders defense.
Santa Fe had a chance, but was unable to make the final basket of regulation, sending the game to overtime.
In the overtime period, the Raiders fell behind for the first time all game until senior guard Trey Luna drilled a triple to reach 10 points on the night to tie the game at 43-43. After missed baskets from both the Raiders and Wildcats, it was Andy Slaughter banking home the buzzer-beating layup just over the outstretched arms of multiple Raider defenders to give Slaughter a game-high 20 points.
