Richland sophomore Shooter Foster churns for yardage in last night's Raider defeat to Lincoln County.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

The Richland Raiders were just inches away from knocking off 5A Lincoln County Friday night at Wayne Hobbs Stadium in front of a raucous crowd who were taking in the first high school football of the regular season.

But a two-point conversion pass was caught just out of bounds to seal a 28-27 Falcons victory in a night that featured more positives than negatives for a Raider team looking to build on an eight-win campaign from last season.

