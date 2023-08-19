The Richland Raiders were just inches away from knocking off 5A Lincoln County Friday night at Wayne Hobbs Stadium in front of a raucous crowd who were taking in the first high school football of the regular season.
But a two-point conversion pass was caught just out of bounds to seal a 28-27 Falcons victory in a night that featured more positives than negatives for a Raider team looking to build on an eight-win campaign from last season.
Richland was taking on a 5A club for the second time in the last four years after narrowly falling to Spring Hill 19-14 in 2020. While Lincoln County won only two games last season, the team made them count with both coming in region play to secure a playoff bid. The Raiders will look to test themselves this season, playing all four of their non-region games against opponents from higher classifications.
RHS returned a majority of its starting unit from last season with the lingering questions surrounding how the team would re-build an offensive line that lost four senior starters and who would replace the 1,500 yards and 30 touchdowns that Ethan Workman accounted for in 2022.
The answer appears to lie in a talented rushing attack that produced three rushing scores and was bolstered by a performance on the offensive line that should instill confidence in the Raider coaching staff.
Lincoln County received the ball to open the game and scored with a mix of smash mouth football and a 50-yard deep ball that saw quarterback Maddux Franklin find top receiver Trashawn Jean for a touchdown. The Falcons led 7-0 after less than four minutes of action.
RHS answered 17 seconds later, the amount of time it took for Jake Sands to return a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
The Falcons promptly answered with an eight-play, 77-yard drive in which top rusher Brett Dobbs accounted for 66 yards including a 46-yard touchdown to lead 13-7 after a missed extra point.
Lincoln County looked poised to take a commanding lead after a Richland three-and-out led to a short field for the Falcons. Their offense drove down to the two-yard line before a Shooter Foster tackle for loss served as the catalyst to force a key turnover on downs to keep the score within a single possession.
The Raiders took a 14-13 lead into half with a 95-yard scoring drive of their own. A 30-yard trick play pass from Andrew Huff to Foster helped keep the drive alive. On fourth and goal, Luke Eslick would not be denied as he bulldozed his way into the end zone to take the first RHS lead of the night.
Richland’s defense came away with three key stops in the first half, forcing two turnovers on downs inside the red zone and also coming away with an interception by Eslick.
In the second half, the team never stopped a rushing attack led by Dobbs who returned after a brief hiatus due to cramping and controlled the tempo en route to the victory.
Lincoln County converted a key third down on its first scoring drive of the second half, leading to a 14-yard rushing score by Dobbs. The two-point pass from Franklin to Jean pushed the lead to 21-14.
Richland answered with an 82-yard drive including a key third down conversion when Miller found Chris Buchanan on a 20-yard pass play. The drive was capped by a Miller rush for an eight-yard score.
Lincoln scored again on an 83-yard drive, converting another long third down. Dobbs scored his third touchdown of the night on a nine-yard carry to retake the lead 28-21.
With the team’s back against the proverbial wall, Richland again answered with an offensive line that only got better as the night progressed. Miller completed two passes to Sands to move the chains. Richland converted three third downs and one fourth down on the drive in a resilient march down the field. Nash Petty scored from one yard out with 12 seconds remaining to pull within one.
The Raider coaching staff sensed the team’s best chance of victory was in regulation, sending the offense back out for a two-point conversion attempt to win the game. But a play-action pass was caught, just out of bounds to signal the end of the Raiders’ hopes. An onside kick failed, and the Falcons took the victory formation.
Dobbs led Lincoln County, unofficially finishing with 208 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Unofficially, Miller finished 7-of-15 passing for 135 yards, while also adding 49 rushing yards and a touchdown. Huff led the Raiders with 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Petty chipped in 27 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Eslick rounded out the rushing leaders with 21 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
In the receiving category, Sands led his team with 42 yards on four receptions and also rushed for 11 yards on two carries. Alonzo Alvarez caught a 38-yard pass. Foster hauled in a 30-yard reception. Buchanan also added a 26-yard reception to round out the leaders.
Friday’s ballgame was broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be accessed on demand by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL Richland.”
Richland will look to pick up its first victory of the season with a second-straight, non-region home game next Friday against Cascade. The Raiders defeated Cascade 41-14 in last year’s meeting when the two teams were still region foes.
