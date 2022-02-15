The Richland girls’ basketball team closed out its regular season in a big way, sweeping Culleoka and locking up the No. 3 seed in this week’s District 10-AA tournament.
After losing four of their first five district matchups, the Lady Raiders (11-13, 6-4 10-AA) won their final five regular-season ballgames and have major momentum entering the postseason.
The Lady Raiders earned the No. 3 seed in the district tournament which began Monday at campus sites.
Every remaining Lady Raider ballgame this season is set to be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live, with pregame coverage beginning 30 minutes prior to designated tipoff time.
Richland 52
Culleoka 27
Just three days after a victory at home versus Culleoka, Richland never trailed in last Friday’s blowout rematch.
Shelby Higgins buried a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game, setting the tone for the Lady Raiders en route to a 25-point win.
Richland raced out to a 17-7 lead at the end of the first, and held a 27-17 edge at the break.
As a team, the Lady Raiders buried nine triples on the night. Higgins finished with three 3-pointers herself, as did teammate Kristen Garner. Higgins and Garner both finished with a game-high 12 points.
Eighth grade guard Bailey Blair finished just shy of double-figures, scoring eight points — all in the second half as Richland continued to build its lead.
Richland 56
Culleoka 45
In front of a packed Dwight Clark Memorial Gymnasium crowd for Senior Night on Feb. 8, the Lady Raiders entertained long time rival Culleoka. Senior Gracie Adams drew the start and starting the game off with a designed play and did not disappoint when she knocked down the first shot attempt of the night.
“We wanted to draw something up for Gracie there and she knocked down the shot just like she has done in practice,” Lady Raiders head coach Chad Hall said.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to an early 15-3 lead, but the Lady Warriors led by Tyler Reischman and Maci McKennon refused to give up and cut the lead to six at halftime.
Shelby Higgins relished her time in front of the raucous crowd on her way to a game-high 26 points, including four three pointers.
In the second half, the Lady Raiders delivered more of the same, sinking three-point baskets in every quarter for eight as a team.
Reischman and McKennon finished in double figure with seventeen and sixteen points, respectively.
Alongside Higgins 26, Kristen Garner poured in 13 points and Bailey Blair chipped in nine.
