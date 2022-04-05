The Richland middle school boys’ soccer team scored just one goal, but that was enough to lift the squad to a 1-0 victory versus Bridgeforth last Friday at Sam Davis Park.
The contest was a back-and-forth affair for much of the first half, with the Raiders enjoying the majority of possession and owning most of the true attacking chances.
The Raiders persistence paid off late in the first half when eighth grade forward AJ Bates curled a corner kick right into the upper near corner, giving Richland a 1-0 lead just before halftime.
The goal was a thing of beauty for the Raiders, with Bobcat goalkeeper Izaiah Ceballos reduced to spectator duty as the shot was perfectly curled into the back of the net.
The goal was eerily similar to a goal scored by Richland High School’s varsity squad at Sam Davis Park in a 6-2 loss to Giles County earlier in the week.
Playing with a one-goal lead, Richland did not slow down its offensive pressure, nearly tacking on a second goal on at least two distinct occasions in the second half.
Eighth grader Ty McCormack broke free for two clear-cut chances, with the first being saved by Ceballos and the second painstakingly trickling wide of the
net.
As the remaining minutes dwindled, Bridgeforth pushed its formation forward, desperately seeking a game-tying goal.
Several Bridgeforth chances from eight grader Cooper White went wide, with a last-minute effort from eighth grader Demond Turner narrowly sailing over the crossbar.
Richland’s seventh-grade keeper Kade McCormack turned back Bridgeforth on every attempt, finishing the night with six total saves and making several other clearances before the Bobcats had a chance to form a proper shot attempt.
The match was originally scheduled for March 22 as part of a doubleheader with the GCHS and RHS varsity squads, but inclement weather forced the match to be postponed.
A healthy crowd showed up for the rescheduled contest, however, as both middle school squads near the end of the 2022 schedules.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.