The Richland Middle School Junior Raiders just missed on a buzzer beater attempt that would have lifted them to victory over visiting E.O. Coffman Monday.
The Raiders and Panthers battled back and forth throughout a game that never saw either team lead by more than five points.
RMS post player Kade McCormick sparked the Raider offense early, hitting for 10 points in the first half and finding a slashing Gavin Shrader for a couple of assists as the E.O. Coffman defense collapsed on McCormick on the base line.
McCormick also hauled in a handful of offensive rebounds in the first half as his team capitalized on several offensive possessions where they got multiple shots at the basket.
Coffman turned to the steady free throw shooting of Brooks Durham and a three pointer buried by Mason Neal to take a 9-8 lead after one period.
Durham, who was perfect at the free throw line on the night, led his team in first half scoring with nine points.
Jack Jackson nailed a three pointer in the second period, which along with scoring by McCormick, Shrader and Will Shirey gave the Raiders a 20-18 halftime lead.
Both teams spread the scoring among multiple players, and both turned to full court pressure defense to force turnovers in the third period, with Richland building its lead to 30-27 heading into the final frame.
The Raiders pushed that lead to as many as five points late in the fourth. Cold shooting late for Richland, however, opened the door for Coffman to tie the game at 37-37 with less than a minute remaining.
With the final seconds ticking away, Coffman’s Kale Scott banked in a fade away jumper in the lane to put the Panthers up 39-37 with 3.5 seconds remaining.
A pass by Jackson to midcourt found McCormick who tipped the ball to Shirey on the right wing. Shirey’s long three pointer just missed the mark and Raiders fell in a classic 39-37.
McCormick led all scorers with 14 points and Jackson drained four three-pointers — three in the second half — for his 12 points. Shrader pitched in eight points and Shirey added three.
Durham led the Panthers with 13, including seven-of-seven from the free throw line. Neal notched 10 points, Beck Land and Scott each scored six and Max Carr added four.
The E.O. Coffman Lady Panthers came out on fire, leading to a 28-13 run away victory over the home standing Lady Raiders Monday.
Five Lady Panthers scored, led by the hot shooting of Alexa Crosby.
Richland Kate Kirk did her damage underneath, leading her team with seven points. Danny Lynn Galloway, Lilly Lancaster and Lily Loveless each added two points for the Lady Raiders.
