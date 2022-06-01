Richland Raider standout Herlan Duran recently inked a letter of intent to play baseball at the collegiate level, signing with Northwest Shoals Community College.
The top-notch shortstop helped guide the Raiders to both a District 10-A regular season and tournament title and a Region 5-A tournament semifinal appearance.
“Herlan is a kid that began his career as a Raider back in the sixth grade,” Richland head coach Troy Hughes said. “As the years went by, Herlan grew and physically matured, but also grew in his willingness to be coachable. Over the past four years, he has put in countless hours working on his fielding and hitting. I am very excited that he has the opportunity to further his education and baseball career at the next level.”
Duran’s signing is a special one for both Richland and Hughes, with the Patriots relaunching their athletics programs after suspending athletics in 2011.
Several of the junior college’s alumni have gone on to standout at the NAIA and NCAA levels, including several key players that were a part of the University of Tennessee Southern’s conference championship squad in 2013.
Hughes said Duran’s decision to become a Patriot is a special one for him personally.
“Herlan signing to play baseball at Northwest Shoals Community College touches a special place in my heart,” Hughes said. “I was blessed with the opportunity to play college baseball at Martin Methodist College for the late Mark Lee.”
“Coach Lee left Martin to start the baseball program at Shoals in 1993. Herlan signing to play at Shoals in the program that my former coach, mentor and great friend started is very special to me. (Shoals head coach) David Langston also played for Mark Lee during his college years. David and I are part of a fraternity of former players that still live our lives based off of the values that we learned from Coach Mark Lee.”
And under the direction of Langston at Shoals, Hughes is optimistic about Duran’s chances at the next level.
“I know that Herlan is going to play for a coach, that was taught how to play the game the right way. And I know that he will coach Herlan to the best of his ability and will coach the game the way it is supposed to be played.”
