The Richland boys’ soccer team scored one goal in the first half and then added three more in the second to pull past Fayetteville, 4-1, in the District 10-A title match last Thursday night at Richland High School.
After finishing the regular season unbeaten in district play, the Raiders (8-2-2) earned the No. 1 seed and the right to host the tournament final.
The third meeting between the two clubs this season proved to be just as fast-paced as the first two meetings. Richland won the matchup at Fayetteville 2-1, but had to settle for a scoreless draw when the teams met in Lynnville on April 14.
Thursday’s contest was back and forth through the opening quarter of an hour, with both teams trading a pair of shots each.
But the game swung in Richland’s favor in the 21st minute when senior Daniel Hewitt drove a corner kick through the legs of a Fayetteville defender and into the back right corner of the net.
Leading 1-0, Richland would fend off several Fayetteville attacking chances over the next few minutes, before settling into their own offensive rhythm late in the half.
Neither team was able to cash in on the opportunities, however, and the host Raiders held the 1-0 lead at halftime.
The second half began with Fayetteville pushing the tempo, desperately seeking an equalizing goal.
But with 28:17 left in the match, substitute Matthew Coker broke free down the right side of the Fayetteville box and delivered a shot that slid right between Fayetteville goalkeeper Jayden Fox and the near post to put Richland ahead 2-0.
Despite trailing by two goals, Fayetteville ratcheted up the pressure even more and nearly broke free for a goal of their own just minutes later.
But Richland goalkeeper Samuel Coker stood tall and made two tough saves to keep the Tigers off the board.
After sustaining the Fayetteville attack, Richland pushed the issue offensively and eighth grader Lucas Tarpley’s shot took a carom off a Tiger defender and trickled into the back of the net for an own goal.
Ahead 3-0, Richland had the district crown firmly in its grasp, but Fayetteville was awarded a penalty kick with 12:48 remaining and converted from the spot to trim the lead to 3-1.
Richland maintained its cool, however, and Hewitt broke free on the left side of the box and buried a shot with 5:20 remaining to seal the win for RHS.
Despite the somewhat lopsided scoreline, the Tigers ended the night with a 10-9 advantage in shots.
Richland made the most of its opportunities, scoring on all three shots on goal all night.
“We could not be more proud of this team,” Raiders head coach Chad Alsup said. “They have worked so hard and winning the district was one of our goals from the very first practice. It has been a long time since our program has won a district championship and I am just so happy for them.”
After the match, six Raiders were recognized as All-District performers.
Ben Teegarden, Samuel Coker, Daniel Hewitt, Austin Willis and Jesse James were all named to the league’s All-District team, with Hewitt bagging MVP honors.
With the win, Richland won both the regular season and district tournament titles in 10-A this year, and earned the right to host the opening match in next week’s Region 5-A tournament.
Richland will meet Nashville-based RePublic High School in the 5-A opener. Results from Tuesday’s match were not available at press time.
Audio from the contest was broadcast live on Pulaski Citizen Live and is available in its entirety on the Mixlr app or at Mixlr.com by searching for PCL or Richland.
