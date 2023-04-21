IMG_5150.JPG

Maggie White reaches for the bag at first during a Richland game earlier this season.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

Ava Shrader nearly threw her fourth no-hitter of the season, as Richland shut out Collinwood in softball to complete the season sweep Thursday, 4-0.

Shrader, Richland’s junior ace, needed only 11 pitches to strike out the side in order in the top of the first inning. 

