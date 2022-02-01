After dropping a contest versus Wayne County on Jan. 21, Richland restored order in District 10-A last week with victories versus Wayne County and Collinwood inside the Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
The wins improved Richland to 13-6 on the season, but more importantly moved their district record to 4-1, two games clear of sole possession of second place in the six-team league.
Richland can move into a tie for first place on Tuesday, Feb. 1, when it travels to top-ranked Santa Fe. The Wildcats boast a 17-3 record on the year, but have yet to taste defeat in District 10-A at the midway marker of the league slate.
Richland will also travel to Hampshire this Friday, Feb. 4, before hosting Santa Fe on Saturday, Feb. 5, inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium.
Richland Dominates Collinwood at Home
The Raiders moved to 4-1 in district play with a decisive 78-41 victory over Collinwood at home Friday night.
The contest was Richland’s second win of the season over the Trojans, resulting in a regular-season sweep. Both wins came by 30 points or more as Richland continues to chase yet another regular-season district championship.
RHS scored effortlessly in the first half, turning turnovers into fastbreak opportunities. But the team was also aided by 11 made 3-point baskets over the course of the contest.
Senior Trey Luna accounted for 16 of his team’s 34 points in the first half, capping the first two frames with a pair of 3-pointers. The Raiders led by 18 at the break.
Luna did not slow down in the third, adding 11 more points to his tally and finishing the night with 32 to lead all scorers.
The fourth was Richland’s highest scoring quarter of the night with even the team’s third-string keeping up the offensive pace. Weston Finley made a late 3-point basket, and Hudson Dickey made a three-point play with a basket and the foul to close out Richland’s largest margin of victory this season.
Tyrell Randolph finished second on the Raiders with 14 points. Carter Edwards finished with 10 including a number of key steals and rebounds. Gage Kirk scored four. Finley, Jace Derryberry, Dickey and Luke Jones each scored three. Jake Sands, Alonzo Alvarez and Andrew Huff finished with two points apiece.
Collinwood was led by 11 points from Noah Haddock, the lone Trojan to reach double figures.
Raiders Avenge Slip-up Versus Wayne County
The Richland Raiders dropped their first district contest in over a calendar year after making a rare road district visit to Wayne County on Jan. 21, the Raiders first trip to Waynesboro as district foes since 2008.
With the rivalry renewed with recent district realignment, the Raiders jumped on the Wildcats early despite early foul trouble from star senior point guard Tyrell Randolph and cruised to a 52-38 victory.
After a tight first quarter, Richland outscored the opposition 13-6 in the second frame, taking a 24-15 lead into halftime and never looking back.
Trey Luna led all scorers with 15 points. Carter Edwards and Tyrell Randolph finished in double figures with Jase Derryberry just shy of double digits with nine.
In addition to the turnover battle which the Raiders won 22-7, they were also able to get to the free throw line to earn 16 points on 23 attempts.
Wayne County was only able to get to free throw line just twice in the defeat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.