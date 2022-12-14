In a high-profile county school clash, Richland Middle School swept a pair of basketball games inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium Monday night.

In the first ballgame of the night, the Lady Raiders snuck out a 37-36 victory versus the Lady Bobcats.

DSC_0081 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0175 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0194 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0231 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0263 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0290 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0314 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0329 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
DSC_0354 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Tags

Load comments