In a high-profile county school clash, Richland Middle School swept a pair of basketball games inside Dwight Clark Gymnasium Monday night.
In the first ballgame of the night, the Lady Raiders snuck out a 37-36 victory versus the Lady Bobcats.
The nightcap saw Richland pull away at the finish for a 44-41 home win.
Both ballgames were broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live and can be heard HERE.
Lady Raiders Outlast Lady Bobcats
Richland withstood a massive fourth-quarter surge from Bridgeforth to hang on for the one-point victory.
RMS and BMS played to a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter, but Richland outscored Bridgeforth 12-3 in the second period to take a 19-10 halftime lead.
Richland expanded upon its lead in the third and led 33-20 entering the fourth and final frame.
Bridgeforth saved its best offensive quarter for last, posting 16 points in the period. Richland, meanwhile, was limited to just four points.
With just over five seconds remaining, guard Laynee Southerland was fouled on a 3-point attempt and calmly buried the first two attempts, needing just one more to tie the contest at 37.
But Southerland’s third attempt rattled out and the Lady Raiders were awarded possession on a loose ball and ran out the final 4.8 seconds to preserve the victory.
Dannie Lynn Galloway scored 12 points to lead the Lady Raider attack. Golloway buried the only two Richland 3-pointers on the night.
Kate Kirk had five field goals to finish with 10 points. No other Lady Raider had more than five points on the night, but seven players ended up in the scoring column.
Richland left the door open for an upset thanks to any icy-cold 3-of-11 night at the free throw line.
Bridgeforth was led by Ashlan Coleman’s 14 points. Coleman was especially dominant down the stretch, scoring 12 of her 14 in the second half. Exactly half of Coleman’s 14 came in the fourth quarter.
Maraiya Holt flanked Coleman in scoring with 12 points on the night.
No other Lady Bobcat scored more than five points. Six total players ended up on the scoresheet for BMS.
Raiders Get Revenge Versus Bobcats
After a narrow Bridgeforth win in the first meeting this season, Richland had its revenge Monday with the three-point home victory.
The game was tightly contested all night, with neither team able to pull ahead by more than a few possessions. Richland led 9-7 after one, but Bridgeforth held a 23-22 halftime lead.
The third quarter saw Richland pull back in front at 35-34 before a back-and-forth fourth frame.
Richland only scored nine points in the frame, but held Bridgeforth to just seven and eeked out the three-point victory.
Eighth grade center Kade McCormack led all scorers with 21 points on the night. The big man poured in 20 points from the floor and added a free throw in the third.
Jack Jackson was the second-leading scorer for Richland with 13 on the night. Jackson was the top marksman for Richland, burying all three RMS triples.
Bridgeforth was led by Cason Howard’s 16-point night. Howard did the bulk of his scoring in crunch time, racking up 7 points in the fourth quarter.
Eric Gentry and Damarie Holt added nine and eight points for BMS. Both players swished home two 3-pointers each on the night.
