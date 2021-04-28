The Richland High School baseball team entered the final week of the 10-A season needing only one win to clinch the district title outright.
The Raiders improved to 6-0 in district play after defeating Hampshire by a combined scored of 41-3 in a two-game sweep last week. The Hawks have struggled in recent years to climb above the bottom two rungs of the district ladder, while RHS has flourished under the new district alignment.
Meanwhile, Santa Fe, which entered the week tied with Richland atop the standings at 4-0, was swept by Mt. Pleasant to fall two games back of the Raiders. The Wildcats would need to sweep Richland in the final week to tie for the district championship and then own the subsequent tiebreaker based on head-to-head record.
Richland was scheduled to travel to Santa Fe April 26 before hosting the Wildcats yesterday (Tuesday). Results from the series were not available as of press time.
Richland 20
Hampshire 1
Rob Turner picked up a complete game victory on the mound, and the Raiders scored eight runs in the third to power past the Hawks in game one.
Turner scattered six hits across five innings, walking one and striking out eight to pick up the win. Hampshire scored its lone run in the first inning.
Richland scored in every inning including four runs in the second and fifth and eight runs in the third.
Herlan Duran tripled and scored on an RBI base hit from Turner to open the day. The following inning, Duran hit a two-run single and scored again with the help of back-to-back RBI base hits from Landon Griggs and Sam Edwards. Richland chipped in seven of the team’s 19 hits in the eight-run third highlighted by another RBI base hit for Duran and two-run single for Griggs.
Duran led his team at the plate with a 3-for-3 performance with a triple, a walk, three RBIs and two runs. Turner finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a game-high four runs. Austin Schrengost added two runs. Clay Hollis was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs. Griggs was 2-for-3 with a game-high four RBIs and a run. Edwards was 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run. Presley Wise finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Houston Cheek was 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs. Landon Johnson chipped in three RBIs in a 2-for-2 performance. Lane Perkins finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run. Brody Kincanon, Kendall Otey and Jacob Johnson each scored runs. Bryce Miller and Mathias Lugert contributed RBIs.
Richland 21
Hampshire 2
RHS scored 17 runs in the first two innings, and three RHS pitchers combined to hold Hampshire to two runs in a 21-2 victory in game two.
The Raiders picked up six hits and were aided by two errors in the first inning to score a season-high 10 runs. Austin Schrengost picked up an RBI double in his first plate appearance of the inning to open the scoring. He then capped the first inning rally as well, stepping to the plate and knocking a three-run homer out of the park. The following inning, Richland scored seven runs, and Schrengost added a second homer, this time of the two-run variety. The Raiders scored two runs each in the second and third innings to cap the scoring.
Sam Edwards got the start on the mound, striking out two in a perfect first inning but allowing a two-run homer in the second for the Hawks’ only runs. Edwards rebounded to strike out the final two batters he faced. Schrengost added two shutout innings with two strikeouts. Aiken Waldran struck out one in a scoreless fifth.
Schrengost led his team at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance including two homeruns, a double, seven RBIs and three runs. Herlan Duran finished 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs. Rob Turner was 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs. Landon Griggs finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs. Edwards added a 1-for-3 performance with an RBI and two runs. Colton Trimble was 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs. Presley Wise chipped in three RBIs and two runs in a 2-for-3 performance with a triple. Houston Cheek finished 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, an RBI and three runs. Bryce Miller chipped in an RBI. Jacob Johnson, Clay Hollis and Mathias Lugert each scored a run as well.
