The Richland Middle School boys’ basketball team completed a nearly perfect season, sweeping Zion Christian to finish with a 14-1 record.
The Raiders continued their dominance on the court with a 41-9 win in the season finale, which was also eighth grade recognition night. RMS took a technical foul to open the game by starting all six of their eighth graders at once.
Richland led 14-0 after one quarter and 27-4 at halftime in a strong outing, despite being without head coach Jason Loveless who missed the game due to contact tracing associated with COVID-19.
Carter Edwards finished with a game-high 13 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Luke Jones, who finished the season averaging 15 points per game, scored 11 on the night. Wil Shirey chipped in five points. Ty McCormack scored four, while Andrew Huff and Jace Carter Miller each chipped in three points.
