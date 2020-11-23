The RMS boys’ basketball team continues to post a strong season with a 44-6 win over Minor Hill at home Nov. 17.
The Raiders moved to 11-1 on the season despite leading scorer Luke Jones missing the contest. Richland led 14-0 in the second quarter when Minor Hill post player Gannon Britt scored his first of two baskets on the night. Britt was his team’s top player in the outing, pulling down several key rebounds, providing defense and scoring a team-high four points. Kam Wilburn also added a field goal for the Wildcats.
RMS led 25-4 at halftime while 13 players saw playing time in the contest. A total of 10 players tallied points in the box score. Cade McCormack scored a game-high nine points off the bench for the Raiders. Jayden Pryor chipped in seven. Carter Edwards scored six. Andrew Huff and Wil Shirey added five points each. Hudson Dickey scored four. Jake Sands, Hudsen Griggs, Kam Drake and Levi Busby each contributed two points.
The Raiders are averaging 40 points per game this season and holding opponents to 24 points per game. The team’s lone loss came in a 39-20 decision against Santa Fe, a team RMS split the season series with including a 39-36 win as well. Jones is the team’s leading scorer, averaging 15.1 points per game. Edwards is second with an 11.1 average.
To close the season, RMS travels to Minor Hill Nov. 30 before visiting Cornersville Dec. 3 with a Dec. 7 home date against Zion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.