The Richland Middle School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams closed out their 2020-2021 season on Monday, Dec. 13 with a doubleheader at county rival Bridgeforth.
In the opening contest, the Lady Raiders overcame a slow start to claim a 42-25 victory. The nightcap was a low-scoring battle that saw the host Bobcats nab a 34-29 win.
The girls’ contest was tight early, with neither team able to pull ahead after the first quarter, deadlocked at 4-4. Both teams found their offensive footing in the second quarter as the Lady Bobcats scored 13 points in the frame to take a 17-14 advantage at halftime.
The third quarter belonged to the Lady Raiders, however, as they outscored the Lady Bobcats 19-6 to storm ahead by a 33-23 margin after three periods.
The fourth frame saw Bridgeforth’s offense go cold, scoring just two points as Richland pulled away for the 20-point win.
Eighth grade guard Baylee Blair led all scorers with 24 points. Blair had eight points in the first half and added 16 in the third and fourth quarters. The eighth grader was the lone player to score in every period of the contest, and finished the night 8-of-9 at the free-throw line.
Sissy Randolph flanked Blair in the scoring column with 12 points.
Bridgeforth was led by Cadee Pipkins with eight points, while Maraiya Holt added six in the losing effort.
BOBCATS OUTLAST RAIDERS DOWN THE STRETCH
The Bridgeforth boys’ basketball team only scored 34 points, but it forced enough defensive stops to turn back Richland in Monday’s nightcap.
After a feisty contest between the two squads back on Nov. 8 in Lynnville, the Bobcats and Raiders played a defensive slugfest in Monday’s contest.
The teams traded buckets in an entertaining first quarter, before the Bobcats clawed their way to a 10-7 advantage at the end of the frame.
Scoring plummeted in the second quarter, with the teams combining for just 10 points as Bridgeforth held a 16-11 lead at halftime.
