The Richland Middle School girls’ basketball team completed its first undefeated season in at least 21 years, posting a 15-0 record.
The Lady Raiders clinched the feat with a 44-14 win over Zion Christian on eighth grade recognition night Dec. 7, despite head coach Chad Hall being unable to attend due to contact tracing for COVID-19. The outgoing eighth grade class ends its middle school career with only three total losses in three seasons.
“It’s just a hard working, talented group of kids,” Hall said. “We’ve invested a lot of time. They’ve invested a lot of time. We’ve coached the eighth graders since they were in second grade. Of course, that’s my daughter. It’s Roger’s daughter and Katelyn Bass. We’ve lost a couple kids in that group, but those three have been with us since second grade. The seventh graders have turned into a pretty athletic group as well. We’re just happy that they got it done.”
Shelby Higgins capped the season with a 24-point performance in the first half alone against Zion and finished the campaign averaging more than 16 points per game.
The game proved to be a duel between Higgins and opposing guard Stratton Wieman who combined for 38 points, nearly two thirds of the total scoring on the night.
Higgins opened the night with 10 points in the first quarter and 24 of her team’s first 34 points. Richland led 34-6 at halftime.
After Higgins exited the game, Mary Avery McNeese continued her strong scoring night with 11 points including a number of trips to the free throw line.
Bass added four points. Kylee Hall finished with three, and Bailey Blair chipped in two points.
Wieman finished with all 14 of her team’s points for the Lady Eagles.
