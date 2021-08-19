The Richland Middle School football team had one of the best seasons in program history in 2020, advancing to the conference championship game only to fall to a Wayne County club the Raiders had previously defeated in the regular season.
This fall, coach Nick Patterson said his staff is hammering home to his athletes the importance of finishing strong as a mix of experienced eighth graders and strong line play lead the team.
“We just have to stay focused and try to get better every day,” Patterson said. “We got there last year and didn’t get it done, didn’t win in the championship, so that’s kind of what we talked about this year is finishing and seeing the job through. But it’s a great group of eighth graders. We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football and have come through our junior pro system. We’re excited about them. There’s a lot of experience in that group, so we expect big things out of them.”
Patterson compared this year’s crop of eighth grade linemen to the high school’s junior class that is now anchoring that team. He hopes the unit will continue to develop and can be ready to take over at the high school level in two years to bridge continuity between the Raider teams.
“We do have some speed, but we’re going to be a power running football team. We have a great group of eighth grade linemen kind of like our junior class in high school. It’s just another outstanding class with eight or nine of those eighth grade linemen who are going to be big time players for us,” the coach said.
Among those anchoring the middle school line will be Wyatt Journey, Miles Fernandez, Chase Thomason, John Garrett, Kaiden Chapman, Cam McNeese and Dawson Lowry. The unit will be blocking for a new group of skill position players as the large majority of last year’s offensive playmakers are now with the high school team including its former quarterback and top three running backs.
Jake Sands, a former Junior Pro Raider quarterback, will be stepping into the position as the team’s signal caller with Brooks Bratton serving as the backup. A.J. Bates, Aylin Kennedy and Lucas Tarpley will take snaps at running back with Levi Reedy serving at tight end. In the receiving game, Hudson Dickey and Austin Eslick both had big catches against Battle Creek in a scrimmage, while the coach tabbed Lucas Harbison as another key player to watch.
The team will be playing a similar offensive style as the high school unit, while relying more heavily on the run game. On defense, the Raiders plan to load the box with a five-man front in attempt to stop the run with their impressive size and strength.
Many of the same players who serve at offensive line will play the interior line for RMS, while Reedy and Shooter Foster will play the edge positions. Sands, Thomason, Casen Yokley, Bates and Eslick will play linebacker. Bratton and Harbison and Kennedy will be among the key players in the defensive secondary.
In the special teams game, Bates will serve as the team’s kicker with Reedy handling the punting duties.
In a season in which many middle school teams are struggling to field full rosters, RMS boasts around 35 players at the beginning of fall camp, according to Patterson. With an experienced line and an eighth grade class that has learned the lessons of runner-up campaign in 2020, the Raiders will make a play at bringing home the crown this fall.
