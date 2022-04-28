The Richland Middle School boys’ soccer team recently concluded its regular season, posting an unblemished 8-0 record that included two victories versus county rival Bridgeforth.
In just their third season as a program, the Raiders scored 30 goals across their eight matches, conceding just four. In the dominant campaign, just two of the Raider goals allowed came from their opponents as two were ruled own goals.
Richland started the season off with a commanding victory, defeating Culleoka by a score of 6-1. Ty McCormack scored three goals in the win, with Lucas Tarpley adding two and Hudson Dickey snagging the other.
Richland did not slow down with its offensive onslaught in its next game, blanking East Hickman by a 5-0 margin. Dickey and Tarpley added two goals each in the win, while McCormack added the final marker.
The third game of the season was one of Richland’s closest encounters yet, defeating nearby EO Coffman 3-1. Dickey had two goals in the victory, with Tarpley adding the third in the two-goal win.
The fourth match of the season was a 1-0 nailbiter versus Bridgeforth. In a game held at Sam Davis Park, Richland scored just minutes before halftime on a corner kick masterpiece from eighth grader AJ Bates. Goalkeeper Kade McCormack stood tall, stopping at least four Bridgeforth chances in the game’s final 20 minutes to preserve the clean sheet.
Richland improved to 5-0 just a few days later with a 5-1 win versus Lincoln County. Dickey added two goals in the contest, while Bates, Tarpley and Ty McCormack added the others.
The Raiders added five more goals in their next outing, defeating Culleoka by a 5-1 margin. Ty McCormack scored two goals for Richland, while Dickey and Taylor Mitchell added others. Seventh grader Dugan Hockema scored his first goal of the season for the final tally in the contest.
Richland improved to 7-0 with another grueling 1-0 victory versus Bridgeforth, this time played at home. The Raiders once more relied on a goal from Bates to secure the victory, with Kade McCormack registering his third clean sheet of the season in net.
The Raiders closed their year out in style, defeating East Hickman 4-0 last Thursday to close the regular season unbeaten. Hudson had two goals for the Raiders with Ty McCormack adding the third. Goalkeeper Kade McCormack was subbed out at halftime for a stint in the outfield and scored a second-half tally for the final goal of the contest. Bates combined with Kade McCormack in net to ensure the Raiders notch their fourth shutout of the year.
The season capped a special ride for this year’s eighth grade class, who went a combined 18-3-1. The Raiders posted a 3-0-1 year in a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020 and racked up a 7-3 record a year ago.
“This was truly a special journey this season,” Raiders head coach Chad Alsup said. “This team came together that spring of 2020 and our goals were to just go out and compete. We ended up winning three games that year before the season got cut short. And to see that group finish with an undefeated year was really special. This whole team worked tremendously hard all season. I truly enjoyed spending time with them on and off the field and am so proud of their accomplishments.”
