The Giles County boys’ soccer team overcame a shaky first half to run away from Richland, 6-2, in a high-profile non-district matchup at Sam Davis Park Monday night.
After conducting Senior Night festivities just prior to kickoff, the Bobcats opened the scoring just 11 minutes into the contest with a goal from senior Chaye McElroy. McElroy was in the right place at the right time after a shaky Richland clearance left the forward virtually untouched for the tap in.
Despite trailing, Richland enjoyed the more quality attacking chances in the first half, and were finally rewarded with a 44th-minute goal from Daniel Hewitt. Hewitt’s goal was the best of the night, curling in a free kick from the far corner into the upper right corner of the net.
The score would not remain deadlocked for long, however, as Bobcat midfielder Esteban Rangle broke free and slotted home a goal just 38 seconds later.
Leading 2-1 at halftime, the Bobcats began to take control of the contest for good early in the second stanza, with Christian Sentz’s goal in the 47th minute pushing the contest to a two-goal margin for the first time all night.
Richland answered with a strong counter, however, when Ben Teegarden played a ball down the right wing to Austin Willis, who crossed for Easton Hewitt, who tapped it home in the 49th minute.
That would be as close as Richland ever got for the remainder of the night, with the Bobcats exploding for three more goals in the match’s final half hour.
Sophomore winger Patrick Holt wound up and buried a self-serving volley in the 52nd minute to push the lead back to two goals for the Bobcats.
From there, Sentz and McElroy provided additional insurance, tallying goals in the 65th and 84th minutes.
McElroy and Sentz finished with two goals apiece on the night.
Bobcat goalkeeper Sam Harwell played strongly in net, making five official saves on the night. Harwell had at least three big plays where he charged to pick up possession before a streaking Raider could make a clear shot attempt.
Harwell drew the start in lieu of senior Landon Askins, who suffered an injury in the Bobcats win versus Loretto last Friday.
Originally scheduled for March 22, inclement weather forced the match to be postponed by six days and marked the first meeting between the two rivals since Richland stunned Giles County 1-0 on Good Friday last season.
“All in all, I thought we played pretty well tonight,” Bobcats head coach Matthew Orgeron said. “The second half was a much better effort. I told the boys at halftime that we needed to step it up and they did. Richland has another solid team, but I was proud of the way our guys went about their business and collected the victory. We definitely wanted a better showing than the one we had versus Richland last season. I think that extra motivation really paid off in the second half as we had some quality goals from a number of kids.”
Giles County (3-2) is set to open District 10-AA play this Friday with another home contest, this time welcoming Lincoln County.
Richland (1-1) will have one final non-district tuneup before beginning 10-A play next week. The Raiders will travel to Forrest this Friday.
