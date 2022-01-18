The Richland boys’ basketball team capitalized on a strong second-half surge to breeze past Collinwood, 66-36, in its District 10-A opener on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
The win was a much-needed one for the Raiders (10-5, 1-0 District 10-A), who have now won four straight versus the Trojans (3-11, 0-2).
The win also gave Richland a victory in its 10-A opener for a third-straight season.
Despite the lopsided final score, the game was not totally in Richland’s complete control until late in the third quarter.
Richland led 31-21 at halftime, but Collinwood quickly trimmed the double-digit lead down to just four midway through the third stanza.
But that’s when Richland kicked things into high gear, and rattled off a 30-3 run to pull ahead for the 30-point victory. The Raiders held the Trojans scoreless in the fourth quarter, while scoring 21 points themselves.
The Raiders shot well in their first road contest in nearly a month, swishing home 25 shots on 44 total attempts for a tidy 56.8 percent clip. Richland was nearly 65 percent from inside the arc, and connected on 7-of-16 attempts from downtown.
The Raiders also dominated in the paint scoring, doubling up the Trojans by a 28-14 margin. The Raiders also displayed crisp ballhandling in the victory, notching 18 assists on their 44 total field goals.
Senior guard Trey Luna led the Raiders in scoring, pouring in a game-high 25 points on a crisp 9-of-13 shooting night. Luna buried four 3-pointers in the win for Richland.
Freshman Andrew Huff delivered one of his best performances of the season, scoring 11 points off the bench for the Raiders. Huff was 4-of-6 from the floor, with two of the field goals coming from beyond the arc.
Senior guard Tyrell Randolph added 11 points, and flirted with a double-double as he added seven assists in the win.
Big man Gage Kirk added eight points and seven rebounds down low for Richland.
Richland will play another road 10-A contest this Friday when it travels to Culleoka. Live coverage of Friday’s ballgames can be heard on Pulaski Citizen Live, with pre-game coverage of the ladies’ contest beginning at 5:30.
