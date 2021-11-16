Giles County did most of its heavy lifting in the first half, scoring on five possessions en route to a 45-0 victory versus Kingston last Friday at Sam Davis Park in the second round of the TSSAA Class 3A state playoffs.
The win punched a ticket to the quarterfinals for the Bobcats (11-0), who posted their third shutout of the season and finished the year with a perfect 7-0 record at home.
The contest was put to bed early, with the Bobcats taking the opening drive and marching 60 yards in just five plays for an opening score. Senior running back Chaye McElroy capped the drive with his first of two touchdowns, plunging in from two yards out for the score.
McElroy, who finished the night with 117 yards on 10 carries, did the bulk of the lifting on the opening drive, running three times for 40 yards.
The Yellowjackets (8-4) had a somewhat promising drive fizzle out near midfield, setting the tone for a recurring theme in the first half — a quick punt leading to a Bobcat score.
Ahead 7-0, the Bobcats took over at their own 35 yard line and scored in just two plays, with McElroy bursting free for a 43-yard touchdown to put the home team ahead by two scores just minutes into the ballgame.
The Bobcat defense forced a three and out and gave the ball back to a surging offense at their own 40 late in the first quarter.
The drive would be one of the longer offensive possessions of the night for Giles County, with the Bobcats scoring in eight plays and taking a 22-0 lead with 10:47 left in the second quarter.
X’Zorion Randolph had the score for the Bobcats, with the sophomore running back breaking loose for a 28-yard run into the south endzone of The Brickyard. Reed Owens took a direct snap for a two-point conversion — the junior’s second straight week with a two-point score.
A roughing the passer penalty extended the ensuing Kingston drive, but the drive once again was thwarted by a strong Bobcat defensive effort.
The fourth Bobcat drive stalled near midfield, and a fake punt carry by Tyrick Brown appeared poised for a first down, but the sophomore lost his footing on the sweep attempt and gave the ball to the Yellowjackets beyond midfield for the first time all game.
The Bobcat defense stood tall once again, stopping the Kingston offense which had began to abandon its powerful running game and opt for passing attempts.
The Bobcat offense kept the momentum rolling on its next possession, but pivoted to the passing game as well, as sophomore quarterback Kamauri Turner loaded up for a 54-yard bomb downfield to senior wideout Jayden Abernathy to put the Bobcats ahead 29-0.
After a quick defensive stop, the Bobcats turned once more to the air as Turner found another senior wideout, this time linking with Amarion Sizemore on a 25-yard score.
Leading 36-0 at the break for a second-straight week, the Bobcats added more of the same recipe in the second half as the defense continued to stymie the Kingston attack, while Turner and the offense produced another touchdown.
Turner’s final score of the night came on another pass to Sizemore via a 30-yard screen pass.
The Bobcat defense was rewarded with points of its own late in the contest when freshman Caleb Oates forced an intentional grounding penalty in Kingston’s own end zone for a safety.
“Holy cow was this a good overall team victory tonight,” Bobcats head coach David O’Connor said. “Our defense turned in as good of an effort as we have seen all year. The offense played very well at times and continues to find its stride. Kingston is a better team than this final score would lead you to believe. Tonight was a great night to be a Bobcat and play for the final time in front of a great crowd at The Brickyard.”
The Bobcat offense turned in its most balanced effort of the season, rushing 22 times for 206 yards and three scores, while Turner completed 7-of-9 passes for a season-high 151 yards and three touchdowns.
The aforementioned two touchdowns for McElroy gave the senior 20 touchdowns on the season and marked the fifth game with 100-plus yards rushing.
Randolph was only called on for three carries in the win, finishing with 47 yards on the night. Turner added 24 yards on the ground, 20 of which came on a scamper on the game’s opening drive to set up the first score.
Abernathy and Sizemore paced the Bobcat receivers with the seniors hauling in four and three catches apiece, respectively. Abernathy finished with 80 yards on the night, while Sizemore ended with 72 yards.
Defensively, the Bobcats produced an equally balanced performance with the unit producing 17 different tacklers on the night.
Senior linebackers Sawyer Phillips and Jason Rose led the charge with nine tackles each, with Phillips nabbing a second-half interception — his first since 2019.
The Bobcats were not officially credited with any sacks, but accounted for nine tackles for loss on the night.
The win sends the Bobcats to the quarterfinals for the eighth time since 2006 and the seventh time in 13 seasons under O’Connor.
The win also sets up a date with Region 3 champ Loudon (11-1), which knocked off Cannon County 42-20 in its second-round contest.
“We know Loudon is a very strong football team with a really good coaching staff,” O’Connor said. “They have put up some really impressive numbers and wins this season. We sure wish this was going to be a home game, but we know our guys are battle tested and have had some lengthy road trips already this season. We will take our bunch over there and give it all we have got.”
