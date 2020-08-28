Senior Corner Picks Off Three Passes in Raider Victory

Raider fans were forced to wait an extra hour to see their Richland High School football team take the field at Wayne Hobbs Stadium for the first time this season, Thursday, due to an extended lightning delay.
However, what they got for their patience and the price of admission was perhaps one of the Raiders’ most consistent performances under head coach Nick Patterson in a 26-10 victory over Collinwood (1-1).
RHS (1-1) opened the season falling behind 28-0 to Rogers High School (Alabama) with big plays serving as a key factor in the loss. Against Collinwood, the RHS defense gave up only four plays that spanned 10 or more yards and also won the turnover battle, 4-0.
The Trojans won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. On the first offensive snap of the game, the RHS defense allowed Collinwood quarterback Dayton Scott to find receiver Joe Houston Thompson for a 43-yard pick up. However, unlike the previous week, the Raider secondary was able to make the tackle shy of the end zone. On the next set of downs, RHS picked up four-straight stops to give the ball back to the offense for its first possession of the night.
The Raider offense saw a new look offensively with junior quarterback Sam Edwards operating an effective read option that netted both he and senior running back Austin Seals more than 100 yards on the night. Edwards pulled the ball for a two-yard gain on the first play. On the second snap, Seals took the handoff 74 yards to the end zone for a touchdown and a 6-0 RHS lead with 8:17 remaining in the first quarter.
The Trojans’ lone offensive scoring drive of the night came on the next possession when the team marched down the field on a 14-play, 85-yard drive that ended with a 36-yard pass from Scott to Nick Sanderson for a touchdown. Running back Peyton Ward added the two-point conversion run for an 8-6 Trojan lead early in the second quarter.
The drive marked one of the few weaknesses on the night for RHS, penalties. Collinwood converted two fourth down tries on the drive including one in which the team had lined up to punt before an offsides penalty brought the offense back onto the field.
Richland received the ball near midfield on the next possession, and Edwards and Seals swapped carries to lead the offense into the red zone. Miscues and a dropped pass led Richland to a 4th and 16 play on the 18-yard line. But Edwards found Ethan Ehrhardt in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard scoring strike to retake the lead, 13-8, after freshman kicker Colton Trimble added the extra point with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter.
Collinwood again drove deep into Raider territory, but junior linebacker Tyler Seals tiptoed the sideline on an intercepted pass inside the red zone to take back possession.
On the first play of the following drive, an RHS quarterback-running back exchange was mishandled leading to a six-yard loss and a safety to bring Collinwood within 13-10.
An Andrew McCormack sack kept the Trojans from taking advantage, leading to an eventual turnover on downs.
Edwards ran the ball on a quarterback draw to end the half, picking up 33 yards before being tackled shy of the end zone.
Richland led 13-10 at intermission.
The Raiders received the opening possession of the second half inside opponents’ territory. Austin Seals rushed for a 21-yard gain to set up the team inside the 10-yard line. Edwards called his own number on a two-yard rushing score to take a two-possession lead, 20-10.
Collinwood’s next drive ended when senior Jack Norman picked off a pass in Raider territory, it was the first play of a huge second half for the RHS cornerback.
Richland’s following drive advanced within the red zone but ended with a turnover on downs.
As fatigue set in on the humid night, the two teams swapped punts including a 42-yard net punt by Norman which was downed within the 10-yard line. Norman picked off his second pass of the half near midfield just four plays later to secure possession for the Raiders for their final scoring drive of the night.
Richland capped the game with a 10-play, 55-yard drive in which senior running back Trey Walkington punched the ball into the end zone from one yard out for a 26-10 lead.
Norman’s third interception of the half, this time a one-handed grab, sealed the deal as the Raiders pushed their record to 1-1 on the season.
After finishing with 154 total yards and two touchdowns last week, Austin Seals was once again the offensive leader, rushing for 183 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Edwards finished with 103 yards on the ground on 12 carries with a rushing and a passing touchdown. Walkington added 17 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ehrhardt had 26 yards on three offensive touches including his 18-yard touchdown reception.
The Raiders are next scheduled to travel for their first region game of the season Friday, Sept. 4, at Mt. Pleasant.
